Talaria taps Equity Trustees as RE for three funds

Talaria Asset Management has appointed Equity Trustees as the responsible entity of its three global equity funds.

The appointment covers the asset manager's dual access Talaria Global Equity Fund Complex ETF (Cboe: TLRA), the Talaria Global Equity Fund Currency Hedged Complex ETF (Cboe: TLRH), and the unlisted Talaria Global Equity Fund - Foundation units.

These global equity funds provide international equity exposure though a strategy that incorporates options to manage volatility and enhance returns, with an emphasis on income generation and capital growth.

"... the funds aim to grow real wealth while managing risk," Equity Trustees said.

Talaria chief executive Jamie Mead said the firm's bottom-up research focus, in tandem with delivering multiple sources of return with less downside capture and low volatility has "never been more important" as investors try to navigate current market uncertainty.

He added, Equity Trustees can offer the firm "enhanced capability and user experience."

Equity Trustees' corporate and superannuation trustee services executive general manager Andrew Godfrey said the firm's role as responsible entity is to ensure strong governance and compliance, supporting Talaria in delivering their investment strategy with confidence.

"Ensuring that funds meet regulatory, and compliance obligations is paramount, and responsible entity services are a vital component in achieving this," he said.

Talaria is a specialist global equity manager, overseeing more than $2.5 billion in assets.

Talaria's flagship global equity fund has returned 11.3% over one year, 9.4% over five years, and 7.7% per annum since inception.