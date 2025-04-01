Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Talaria taps Equity Trustees as RE for three funds

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 1 APR 2025   12:34PM

Talaria Asset Management has appointed Equity Trustees as the responsible entity of its three global equity funds.

The appointment covers the asset manager's dual access Talaria Global Equity Fund Complex ETF (Cboe: TLRA), the Talaria Global Equity Fund Currency Hedged Complex ETF (Cboe: TLRH), and the unlisted Talaria Global Equity Fund - Foundation units.

These global equity funds provide international equity exposure though a strategy that incorporates options to manage volatility and enhance returns, with an emphasis on income generation and capital growth.

"... the funds aim to grow real wealth while managing risk," Equity Trustees said.

Talaria chief executive Jamie Mead said the firm's bottom-up research focus, in tandem with delivering multiple sources of return with less downside capture and low volatility has "never been more important" as investors try to navigate current market uncertainty.

He added, Equity Trustees can offer the firm "enhanced capability and user experience."

Equity Trustees' corporate and superannuation trustee services executive general manager Andrew Godfrey said the firm's role as responsible entity is to ensure strong governance and compliance, supporting Talaria in delivering their investment strategy with confidence.

"Ensuring that funds meet regulatory, and compliance obligations is paramount, and responsible entity services are a vital component in achieving this," he said.

Talaria is a specialist global equity manager, overseeing more than $2.5 billion in assets.

Talaria's flagship global equity fund has returned 11.3% over one year, 9.4% over five years, and 7.7% per annum since inception.

Read more: Equity TrusteesTalaria Asset ManagementAndrew GodfreyJamie MeadGlobal equitiesFunds managementTrustee services
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

India Avenue launches active ETF
Stockspot officially launches low-cost super offering
Global active equity managers suffer their worst year in decades
Challenger profits up, share price falls
EQT awarded two new mandates
Coller Capital launches first-of-its-kind strategy
The regulatory pendulum has swung too far: FSC
Quant fund taps new chief executive
Ares appoints EQT as RE for private market fund
Insignia taps SS&C, outsources 1000 workers

Editor's Choice

WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture

KARREN VERGARA
WT Financial Group (WTL) is consolidating three financial advice practices - Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial Services and Wealth Connect Financial Services - after announcing its joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners this week.

Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Apex Group has won a mandate to administer Diversa Trustees' $7 billion master trust business.

Members press super funds for sustainable investments

MATTHEW WAI
Members increasingly demand superannuation funds to provide sustainable investment options, particularly retirees who want to leave a more sustainable world for the next generation, top super fund leaders say.

Aussies need help to navigate the great wealth transfer: Fidelity

MATTHEW WAI
As Australians prepare for the great intergenerational wealth transfer, many are voicing concerns around navigating the legal, financial and investment aspects, a new study by Fidelity International found.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media