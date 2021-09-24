TAL releases income protection range

Life insurer TAL launched three new offerings that aim to address fairness and sustainability of income protection products.

Income Protection Enhance, Income Protection Focus, and Income Protection Assist are the three new products available from today.

Income Protection Enhance is the most affordable long-term cover out of the three, while Income Protection Assist features additional support at the start of the claim through an Early Support Booster for the first six months.

Income Protection Focus, a short-term benefit option, applies an "own-occupation definition" for the entire one, two or five-year benefit period, removing any uncertainty around ongoing eligibility for benefits over those shorter benefit periods.

TAL chief executive and managing director Brett Clark said the launch of the redesigned products is an important next step in ensuring TAL continues to meet the needs of all customers, while also staying true to the principles of value, fairness, and sustainability.

"Income protection insurance is a critical tool used by Australians to protect their most important asset - their ability to earn an income - and it is essential that, as an industry, we get these products right for them," he said.

APRA has put forth several changes that the life insurance industry must implement for income protection insurance. It gave life insurers more time to have new policy contract terms in place by 1 October 2022.

Clark said: "This is an important piece of work for the entire industry, and we must persist in our goal of designing sustainable and fair products that work well for all customers, including those customers who need to make a claim, as well as those customers who may not claim."

ClearView unveiled its own a new suite of life insurance products, ClearChoice, to address the shortcomings in existing solutions and meet the evolving needs of customers, advisers, and regulators.