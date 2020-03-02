TAL loses super fund mandate

TAL has lost a group insurance mandate following a comprehensive review by the super fund's trustee.

Members of Freedom of Choice, an offering under the AMG Super umbrella, have been notified that TAL will no longer provide their group insurance from 1 April.

Equity Trustees Superannuation as trustee for the product has appointed Hannover Life Re to take over the mandate.

Freedom of Choice said the change will result in a reduction in premiums for the majority of members and improvement in a number of policy terms and definitions for death, TPD and income protection cover.

"Whilst every effort has been made to reduce premiums for all members, a small number of members may experience an increase in some premium rates," Freedom of Choice said.

Some members may also perceive the changes to policy terms and definitions as unfavourable, it said.

Freedom of Choice is a division of AMG Super that allows members to curate their own investment portfolios, investing their superannuation in ASX listed shares and more than 150 wholesale funds. It merged with AMG Super in November 2018.

In December, TAL was cut as group insurer for TelstraSuper after 13 years.