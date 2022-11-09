TAL launches Professional Year platform

The insurer has unveiled a new digital platform that promises to keep track of all Professional Year requirements and achievements.

Developed by TAL's Risk Academy team, in collaboration with several licensees, PY Manager allows licensees, financial advisers and new entrants to review and manage their Professional Year details.

Through the digital hub, Professional Year candidates can track their work hours and progress of activity, plan, and log requirements, and create learning plans with industry-aligned courses, while supervisors can access a full overview of hours and activity and sort those by type or regulation area, as well as utilise the quick sign-off function.

Licensees are also provided with a full picture of their candidates and supervisors with requirements tracking, TAL said.

TAL national sales development manager Jason Bamford said that by providing a simple way to keep track of all the Professional Year requirements, courses and progress in one place, PY Manager can further support the professional development of advisers.

"The Professional Year can be daunting for many, and TAL is continually looking for opportunities to help streamline this process, and support candidates, supervisors, and licensees throughout this important year," he said.

"The launch of PY Manager complements our investment into supporting existing advisers and also helping more advisers join the industry."

The news comes after TAL's backing of The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI), which now represents 99% of the life insurance industry and 100% of the reinsurance industry in Australia.