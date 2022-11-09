Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

TAL launches Professional Year platform

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 NOV 2022   12:24PM

The insurer has unveiled a new digital platform that promises to keep track of all Professional Year requirements and achievements.

Developed by TAL's Risk Academy team, in collaboration with several licensees, PY Manager allows licensees, financial advisers and new entrants to review and manage their Professional Year details.

Through the digital hub, Professional Year candidates can track their work hours and progress of activity, plan, and log requirements, and create learning plans with industry-aligned courses, while supervisors can access a full overview of hours and activity and sort those by type or regulation area, as well as utilise the quick sign-off function.

Licensees are also provided with a full picture of their candidates and supervisors with requirements tracking, TAL said.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

TAL national sales development manager Jason Bamford said that by providing a simple way to keep track of all the Professional Year requirements, courses and progress in one place, PY Manager can further support the professional development of advisers.

"The Professional Year can be daunting for many, and TAL is continually looking for opportunities to help streamline this process, and support candidates, supervisors, and licensees throughout this important year," he said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"The launch of PY Manager complements our investment into supporting existing advisers and also helping more advisers join the industry."

The news comes after TAL's backing of The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI), which now represents 99% of the life insurance industry and 100% of the reinsurance industry in Australia.

Read more: TALCouncil of Australian Life InsurersJason Bamford
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CALI backed by industry
Westpac updates on strategic priorities
AMP debuts hybrid retirement solution
Worst performing super funds named
CALI names chief executive
CALI progressing well: Mu
Female Excellence in Advice Award winner named
AFA award finalists named
Insurers are 'fishing' for non-disclosures: ASIC
NEOS Life appoints sales, culture leads

Editor's Choice

Australia can avoid recession: Outlook

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia should be able to evade a recession, despite the high inflationary environment, AMP's Shane Oliver says.

Women-led global equities teams outperform in downturn

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Women-led or co-led large cap global equity investment teams outperformed their male counterparts in the calendar year to September, research shows.

Forget BRICs: Skerryvore

CHLOE WALKER
Unlike the previous periods of emerging markets euphoria, a return to prosperity is unlikely to be shortened into a simple acronym as it was during the period of the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, and China), as lines begin to blur between developed nations and EMs.

AFA posts $273,135 operational loss

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has reported an operating loss of $273,135, an improvement of $94,655 from last year's result, as it gears up for the vote on its proposed merger with the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, SOLUTIONS GROUP
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.