TAL, Challenger help launch MLC Retirement Boost

MLC has partnered with TAL and Challenger to develop a retirement income solution - MLC Retirement Boost.

MLC Retirement Boost operates like a standard superannuation account that allows customers to boost their income during retirement due to the concessional treatment of lifetime income streams.

MLC Retirement Boost will be available on the Expand platform for advisers to use with their superannuation clients from August.

Insignia Financial chief executive Scott Hartley said until now the super industry has treated the accumulation and decumulation phases entirely separately, and "we don't think that accurately reflects how most people view retirement."

"Gone are the days of people fully stopping work and withdrawing their super as a lump sum. Australians are choosing to work for longer, scaling back their hours or even changing careers later in life. They are travelling more, helping care for grandkids and enjoying their retirement journey in more individual ways," Hartley said.

MLC Retirement Boost will be housed under the "Centre of Excellence", which will also have distribution specialists, digital advice and modelling tools, including a new Retirement Boost Optimiser tool.

Hartley added that MLC Retirement Boost will provide more options and flexibility to deliver personalised retirement income strategies to advised clients in the next 12-18 months.

In the deal, Challenger will deliver the retirement expertise and distribution services.

"Backed by 40 years' experience in retirement innovation, investment management and distribution, we're proud to help lead this shift - through partnerships like this - that will enable more Australians to have financial security in retirement," Challenger chief executive and managing director Nick Hamilton said.

TAL group chief executive and managing director Fiona Macgregor commented: "We're excited to extend our partnership with MLC to design and develop an innovative retirement solution for MLC Expand platform clients. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting Australians."