TAA calls for prudent pace for reforms

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 8 MAR 2022   11:46AM

The Quality of Advice Review should take precedence over other proposed regulatory changes as financial advisers should not be encumbered by two sets of major reforms in a short period of time.

This is according to The Advisers Association, which is calling on the federal government to be "prudent" and wait for the outcome of the Quality of Advice Review before it introduces more changes as espoused by the Australian Law Reform Commission.

"Let's look very closely at the potential impact of any changes on consumers, advisers and other stakeholders before we leap," TAA chief executive Neil Macdonald said.

With similar goals to the ALRC, the QAR aims to streamline and simplify regulatory compliance obligations to reduce cost and remove duplication.

The QAR is slated to be completed by June 30 and no later than 31 December 2022. The appointed independent reviewer of the QAR should provide a report to the government by 16 December 2022.

The QAR will also examine the concepts of 'financial product advice', 'general advice', 'personal advice', how they are used and interpreted by consumers, and whether they could be simplified or more clearly demarcated.

In its response to the ALRC, Macdonald said the TAA does not support the recommendation to substitute the term 'financial product advice' with the terms 'general advice' and/or 'personal advice' until the QAR is complete.

"We have also consistently argued to replace the terms 'general advice', 'intrafund advice' and 'robo-advice' with other terms, which make it clear to consumers that they are only receiving information, not personal advice," he said.

In essence, the term 'general advice' confuses consumers and raises false expectations that they have received advice when they have not.

As with prior submissions, Macdonald continues to push for separating advice and products to better align with consumer expectations, reduce the risks of vertical alignment and recognise the changing operating environment of advisers.

"We believe the time for separating financial advice from product is long overdue. There has been far too much focus in the law on financial product, to the detriment of financial advice, for far too long," he said.

Read more: QARQuality of Advice ReviewTAAALRCAustralian Law Reform CommissionNeil Macdonald
