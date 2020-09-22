NEWS
Executive Appointments
T. Rowe Price appoints head of intermediary
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 22 SEP 2020   12:09PM

The global manager appointed a head of the intermediary channel for Australia and New Zealand, after the incumbent was promoted to local distribution head in May.

Jonathon Ross moved into the position on a permanent basis on September 1, after acting in the role since May.

Ross's promotion comes as T. Rowe Price's old head of intermediary channel for ANZ, Darren Hall, was promoted to the head of distribution for ANZ on August 28, as Murray Brewer headed towards a retirement after 14 years with the firm.

Ross has been with T. Rowe Price since 2015 as a relationship manager.

Prior to this, he worked at NAB Asset Management and MLC.

"Jonathon's extensive experience, enthusiasm and high energy approach are the perfect qualities to lead the team through the next stage of growth," said Hall.

"He has been an integral part of T. Rowe Price's growth and success in the intermediary channel, leading some of our largest client relationships and driving new initiatives for future growth."

T. Rowe Price currently offers five unit trusts to retail and adviser-led investors, including in Australian equities. It also has an institutional business.

Read more: T. Rowe PriceJonathon RossDarren Hall
VIEW COMMENTS
