Synchron compliance lead resigns

Synchron's general manager of legal, risk and compliance Michael Jones has resigned, with a new appointment to lead the dealer group's compliance.

Synchron director Don Trapnell thanked Jones for his contribution to the dealer group.

"We have decided not to fill the role vacated by Michael, but instead to elevate both heads of compliance so that they report directly to the Synchron board," Trapnell said.

"We thank Michael for the valuable contribution he made to Synchron during his time with us. He leaves with our very best wishes."

Jones had been at Synchron for more than four years, joining from UBS where he spent six years as director, compliance.

Earlier in his career, Jones worked as a compliance manager at IFM Investors and senior compliance officer, fraud prevention officer at National Australia Bank.

Hanna Abdullah will step into the position of head of compliance - policy and regulatory, working alongside Alison Massey who was promoted to head of compliance - advice assurance in February.

"Most recently Hanna was head of compliance and chief risk officer at Sentry Group, a position she held for almost 10 years. We are very pleased to welcome her to the Synchron team," Trapnell said.

Synchron has also promoted Stefanie Georgiades, who authored Synchron's recent FASEA Code of Ethics ready reference book, to Team Leader - Regulatory Compliance, she will report to Abdullah.