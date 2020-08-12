NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Synchron compliance lead resigns
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 AUG 2020   12:26PM

Synchron's general manager of legal, risk and compliance Michael Jones has resigned, with a new appointment to lead the dealer group's compliance.

Synchron director Don Trapnell thanked Jones for his contribution to the dealer group.

"We have decided not to fill the role vacated by Michael, but instead to elevate both heads of compliance so that they report directly to the Synchron board," Trapnell said.

"We thank Michael for the valuable contribution he made to Synchron during his time with us. He leaves with our very best wishes."

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

Jones had been at Synchron for more than four years, joining from UBS where he spent six years as director, compliance.

Earlier in his career, Jones worked as a compliance manager at IFM Investors and senior compliance officer, fraud prevention officer at National Australia Bank.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Hanna Abdullah will step into the position of head of compliance - policy and regulatory, working alongside Alison Massey who was promoted to head of compliance - advice assurance in February.

"Most recently Hanna was head of compliance and chief risk officer at Sentry Group, a position she held for almost 10 years. We are very pleased to welcome her to the Synchron team," Trapnell said.

Synchron has also promoted Stefanie Georgiades, who authored Synchron's recent FASEA Code of Ethics ready reference book, to Team Leader - Regulatory Compliance, she will report to Abdullah.

Read more: SynchronMichael JonesAlison MasseyDon TrapnellFASEA Code of EthicsHanna AbdullahIFM Investors
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Regulatory, legal exam questions trip up advisers
Industry super pours $19.5bn into Australian recovery
Future Fund appoints acting investment chief
IFM Investors equities co-head departs
IFM adds to leadership
Confusion over RG 146 requirements
IFM Investors hits back at MP demanding probe
APRA urged to probe industry funds
IFM Investors ready to ramp up corporate lending
Adviser guilty of misuse of client money
Editor's Choice
Warakirri launches retail funds
KANIKA SOOD
Melbourne's Warakirri Asset Management has launched new retail funds from its freshly-minted partnership with Northcape Capital.
Synchron compliance lead resigns
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Synchron's general manager of legal, risk and compliance Michael Jones has resigned, with a new appointment to lead the dealer group's compliance.
ASFA sets out productivity plan
ELIZA BAVIN
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has released a six-step plan aiming to drive industry-wide productivity gains in superannuation.
CBA profit takes hit, dividend cut
ELIZA BAVIN
The Commonwealth Bank has announced an 11.3% profit hit due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and slashed its dividend by 31%.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 39ngmpRE