Sydney boutique winds up fund

Redpoint Investment Management has wound up its industrials fund but will continue to offer it as the much-bigger model portfolio.

The boutique decided to shutter its industrials fund (and equivalent mFund), saying it has not been able to grow the funds under management to a sustainable level.

The Redpoint Industrials Fund aimed to perform in line with S&P/ASX 100 Industrials Accumulation Index post fees on five year rolling periods, while holding less than half of the companies in the benchmark.

As at June end, it had $2.8 million in total assets, after starting in December 2017. Top holdings included CBA, CSL, Wesfarmers and ANZ.

The decision to shut the managed fund, which investors were informed about on July 16, was expected to result in an interim distribution by July 24 and a final distribution following the expiration of the 60 day notice period required per its constitution.

Redpoint will continue to offer the strategy as model portfolio, which at May end had $151.8 million in total assets and has been running since April 2015, which are offered by multiple separately managed accounts (SMA) platforms.

Redpoint was established in 2011 and managed about $10 billion for institutional and retail clients. GSFM (formerly Grant Samuel Funds Management, before Canadian CI Financial Corp acquired 80% of the business) owns a minority stake in Redpoint.

GSFM bought 49% stake in Redpoint last year, buying from MLC Asset Management.

It is led by Max Capetta, formerly head of Australian equities at GMO Australia, as its chief executive and portfolio manager. It manages $9.6 billion firmwide.