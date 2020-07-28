NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Sydney boutique winds up fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 28 JUL 2020   12:43PM

Redpoint Investment Management has wound up its industrials fund but will continue to offer it as the much-bigger model portfolio.

The boutique decided to shutter its industrials fund (and equivalent mFund), saying it has not been able to grow the funds under management to a sustainable level.

The Redpoint Industrials Fund aimed to perform in line with S&P/ASX 100 Industrials Accumulation Index post fees on five year rolling periods, while holding less than half of the companies in the benchmark.

As at June end, it had $2.8 million in total assets, after starting in December 2017. Top holdings included CBA, CSL, Wesfarmers and ANZ.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

The decision to shut the managed fund, which investors were informed about on July 16, was expected to result in an interim distribution by July 24 and a final distribution following the expiration of the 60 day notice period required per its constitution.

Redpoint will continue to offer the strategy as model portfolio, which at May end had $151.8 million in total assets and has been running since April 2015, which are offered by multiple separately managed accounts (SMA) platforms.

Redpoint was established in 2011 and managed about $10 billion for institutional and retail clients. GSFM (formerly Grant Samuel Funds Management, before Canadian CI Financial Corp acquired 80% of the business) owns a minority stake in Redpoint.

GSFM bought 49% stake in Redpoint last year, buying from MLC Asset Management.

It is led by Max Capetta, formerly head of Australian equities at GMO Australia, as its chief executive and portfolio manager. It manages $9.6 billion firmwide.

Read more: GSFMRedpoint Investment ManagementGMO AustraliaGrant Samuel Funds Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Investment strategies need to change: GSFM
US GDP to contract 6.5%: Fed
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
Sydney boutique shutters fund
2020 MAX Awards finalists named
Death of dividends greatly exaggerated: Epoch
Junk by name, junk by nature?
Australia versus the world
US turns to QE, RBA to follow
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Editor's Choice
Investment strategies need to change: GSFM
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
A number of factors have contributed to the current economic uncertainty, and investment strategies need to adapt to the 'new normal', according to GSFM and its fund manager partners Payden & Rygel, Munro Partners and Redpoint Investment Management.
SMSFA, FSC call for infrastructure investment access
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:42AM
The SMSF Association and the Financial Services Council (FSC) are calling for self-managed super funds to have access to unitised, liquid infrastructure investments as a way of generating economic growth.
Aussie investors unhappy with pandemic performance
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:39AM
Australian investors are considerably more dissatisfied with portfolio performance than their global peers, according to bfinance's mid-year Asset Owner Survey.
Garry Laurence to depart Perpetual
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
Perpetual Investment Management is handing over Garry Laurence-led global shares strategies to the investors at its US acquisition Barrow Hanley.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something wbv24moW