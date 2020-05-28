NEWS
Investment
Sydney boutique shutters fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 28 MAY 2020   12:35PM

A Sydney boutique under Grant Samuel Funds Management's banner has closed its $28 million fund that invested in VIX and S&P 500 options.

Triple3 Volatility Advantage, run by former Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan Singapore options trader Simon Ho, was terminated on Saturday by a GSFM Funds Management subsidiary which acts as its responsible entity.

The fund's assets dwindled by $3.21 million from March end to April end.

Clients who invested in the fund at its inception in May 2014 and stayed until April end would have lost 2.71% of their assets after fees.

VIX, also commonly called the fear or greed index, started the year at 12.47 and averaged 19.63 in February, 57.74 in March and 44.12 in April.

Triple3, in its investor updates for last two months admitted to having missed the volatility spike for March.

"[After rallying to February], as the coronavirus pandemic spread around the world, the S&P 500 suffered a horrendous -35% decline within a month, by far the steepest drop from an all-time high in the history of the US stock market," it said in a March update.

"The VIX index spiked over 80, matching levels during the GFC. This was a black swan event that our proprietary model did not forecast.

"The switch from a low volatility regime into an extreme volatility regime was very abrupt. We did hold a modest VIX tail hedge, but it was closed out prematurely mid-way through the crash as the market became oversold and remained as such since early March."

In April, it posted -2.45% returns for the month, as S&P 500 returned 12.68% (in USD) after rallying in the month.

"The VIX index declined from the 50s back into the 30s [in April]. The fund went long the market via S&P calls and VIX puts in late March. Due to the rich premium in VIX options, the VIX index did not fall fast enough for the position to turn positive at the April expiry," it said.

"By mid-month, the market was deemed overbought by our proprietary model. We took profits in the S&P calls and started accumulating short positions via S&P puts and VIX calls. These defensive positions are currently experiencing losses as the market rallied strongly into month end."

"The model is of the opinion that a sizable pullback may be forthcoming, and we will maintain a short bias over the next couple of months."

The boutique, Triple Three Partners Pty Ltd will continue to run its Triple3 index business, a spokesperson for GSFM said.

