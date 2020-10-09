NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Sydney boutique sharpens focus on HNWs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 9 OCT 2020   4:37PM

A Sydney real estate fund manager has established a private wealth division, as it sees opportunities to snap up new assets for syndicates of wealthy investors.

EG currently manages about $3.2 billion in property assets, for investors that are mostly pension funds and large institutions. It was founded 20 years ago by Michael Easson (current chair of ASFA), Shane Geha and Adam Geha. It is owned by their families.

Recent focus has been in the insto market but it's once again shifting focus to HNW investors.

"From 2006 onwards, [our funds] were backed by large instos and there has been a hiatus on finding opportunities for HNW families. But we are now finding assets at that $5 to $35 million price point that doesn't conflict with our institutional investors," said EG associate director Rodney Walt, who leads the private wealth division.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

Walt said for the family office channel, EG will specifically look for assets with long-term leases.

In January, it bought a $20 million industrial property on Sydney's Northern Beaches, on behalf of a 12-person syndicate. It's also looking at another similar sized asset and doing due diligence on another opportunity in Brisbane.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

EG co-invests in the deals (via its balance sheet, not through the funds) and typical fee structures include an establishment fee (about 2%), funds management fees (about 0.5%) and performance fees on returns above a performance hurdle.

"It is an area we are looking to grow. Certainly, [I] think over the next three years we will have about half a billion in asset under management under the private wealth division."

Read more: EGMichael EassonRodney Walt
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Remembering Susan Ryan
ASFA welcomes new board directors
We must do better: ASFA
ASFA disappointed in Royal Commission scope
New ASFA board announced
Superannuation fears regulatory strangle: ASFA
ASFA board changes
Super funds should enforce corporate conduct: ASFA
ASFA appoints interim CEO
Super governance saga continues
Editor's Choice
AMP Capital included in UNPRI Leaders Group
ALLY SELBY
AMP Capital has been included in a prestigious list celebrating excellence in responsible investment, amid a turbulent year during which controversy after controversy has rocked the investment manager.
Adviser sentenced to eight years' prison
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A financial adviser has been jailed over using clients' money to fund his lifestyle to the tune of $1.1 million, including $72,000 he spent on a boat, while licensed by AMP, NAB and Synchron.
BT cuts fees, premiums for super members
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
From October 1, most BT Super members will pay less in admin fees and insurance premiums - except those with a balance less than $17,000 who will see a rise in admin fees.
Women focus in Labor budget reply
ELIZA BAVIN
Labor leader Anthony Albanese has put the spotlight on childcare, aged care and social housing when delivering his budget reply speech.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
12
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
OCT
13
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
OCT
13
ASFA Briefing: Credit as an asset class 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 1fGVZKsp