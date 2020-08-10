NEWS
Investment
Sydney Aussie equities manager trims fees
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 10 AUG 2020   12:41PM

A Washington H. Soul Pattinson related Aussie equities manager has trimmed the fees on a newly-launched fund by 15bps.

Contact Asset Management's mid-March launch of the Contact Australian ex-50 Fund has revised down its annual management fees from 75 bps to 60bps.

Contact manages WHSP's roughly $300 million large cap portfolio and the $1 billion plus LIC BKI Investment Company.

The new fund holds 20-40 mid and small caps and is managed by Will Culbert and Tom Millner. The fee cut comes as it receives its first rating, from Lonsec as investment grade.

"During the recent review process, the Lonsec analysts were open and upfront that our price was okay but not a competitive advantage," Millner said.

"We valued their feedback, spoke to our service providers and have reduced our fee. We're aware of the current environment and are nimble, it only took three days to launch and amended PDS [product disclosure statement]. It's something we stand for at Contact, we co-invest with our clients, and we pride ourselves on charging the lowest fees among our peers."

Performance fees remain the same at 15% on above benchmark returns (waived for any periods or negative return). The benchmark is S&P/ASX Mid Cap 50 Index.

It is owned 20% by WHSP with the rest of the ownership split evenly between Millner and Culbert. It has about $1.2 billion in total assets under management.

