Investment

Sydney Airport takeover given green light

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 9 DEC 2021   12:34PM

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will not oppose the acquisition of Sydney Airport by a consortium comprising IFM Investors, AustralianSuper and others.

The Sydney Aviation Alliance, which consists of IFM Investors, AustralianSuper, QSuper, Global Infrastructure Partners and Conyers Trust Company as trustee of the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, will pay $8.75 per share via a scheme of arrangement. A current owner, UniSuper will stay on and transfer its 15.01% stake for an equivalent interest in the new entity.

In the weeks that followed Sydney Airport agreeing to the deal, there was some speculation that the ACCC would oppose the transaction given members of the consortium already own several other airports in Australia. According to the ACCC, during consultation some stakeholders raised concerns the acquisition "may add to the flow of information between airports with common ownership, giving airports more bargaining power against airlines and other users of airports".

Under the Airports Act 1996 (Cth), cross ownership of Sydney/Melbourne, Sydney/Brisbane and Sydney/Perth airports is limited to 15%. Of the Sydney Aviation Alliance, IFM Investors currently owns 20% of Brisbane Airport and 25.17% of Melbourne Airport, while AustralianSuper owns 5.25% of Perth Airport. Outside of the four cities specified in the legislation, IFM Investors also has holdings in Adelaide Airport and Darwin Airport.

However, ACCC chair Rod Sims said the regulator's investigation found there is very little competition between Australian airports and any lessening of competition in the space would not be substantial.

"This is no surprise, as we've been saying for a long time that Australian airports such as Sydney Airport are natural monopolies, with significant market power and no price regulation," Sims said.

"The proposed acquisition is therefore unlikely to substantially lessen competition in a market that already has such little competition.

"We understand the stakeholder concerns, however, fundamentally the lack of competition between airports means that any such sharing of information between airports would not amount to a substantial lessening of competition, which is what the law requires before we can oppose a merger."

Read more: IFM InvestorsAustralianSuperACCCSydney Aviation AllianceRod SimsConyers Trust CompanyGlobal Infrastructure PartnersIFM Global Infrastructure FundQSuperUniSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

