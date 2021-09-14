Swell AM launches retail trust

Swell Asset Management, a high conviction global equities boutique, has launched a retail trust.

The Swell Global Fund replicates the group's existing absolute return strategy, which recently surpassed $100 million in funds under management.

In the five years to July 31, the Swell Global Portfolio delivered an annualised return of 20.67%. It outperformed its benchmark, MSCI World Index, by 5.6%.

The Swell Global Portfolio was only accessible to wholesale investors, but the new trust will see this strategy available to the retail investor market.

The launch coincides with the appointment of Stephen Poole to the role of chief executive of the Swell Global Fund.

The fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of around 15 companies.

Perpetual has been appointed as responsible entity and Mainstream Group as fund administrator.

Swell chief investment officer Lachlan Hughes said after six years of managing money exclusively for wholesale investors, it is time for the firm to turn to the retail market - where it believes there is demand for active strategies.

"Since our inception, we have built a track record of consistent performance," he said.

"In the past 12-18 months, during one of the most tumultuous periods in history, our robust investment systems, processes and philosophy have proven resilient and performed strongly. We continue to demonstrate the value and effectiveness of our conservative approach."

Poole added: "Our aim is to make it easy for investors and advisers to access our capabilities. We want to facilitate choice and allow investors and advisers to choose how they invest with us, be that a wholesale fund, separately managed account or a retail trust."

The fund is currently available through HUB24.