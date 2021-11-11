Supply chain issues push up retiree expenses

Retirees continue to bear the brunt of an expensive retirement fuelled by global supply chain issues.

Retired couples and singles saw living expenses in their twilight years rise 1% in the September quarter, the latest Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia retirement index shows.

Couples aged 65 need $63,799 per year and singles need $45,239 per year to live a comfortable retirement, according to ASFA.

Several price hikes are eating away at retirees' savings, driven by global supply chain bottlenecks that is putting inflationary pressures on many goods.

During the quarter, fuel reached a record level, jumping 7.1% due to higher global oil prices amid economic recovery and supply disruptions.

The cost of furniture (+3.8%), motor vehicles (+1.4%), and audio, visual and computing equipment (+1.8%) were some of the biggest increases during the quarter.

"Property rates rose 3.3%, which is the largest rise since 2016. Many councils increased rates after implementing smaller rises, rebates or rate freezes last year," ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said.

Over the past year, automotive fuel prices rose sharply (+24.6%), as did the price of motor vehicles (+6.2%), and domestic holiday travel and accommodation (+3.8%).

"It's critical that future retirees are able to build sufficient retirement savings to ensure they can have dignity, health, vitality and connection in retirement. Moving Australia to the 12% Superannuation Guarantee (SG) setting is an important step towards ensuring future generations can be confident to meet the financial challenges of retirement," McCrea said.