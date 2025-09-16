Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Supply and demand dynamics shift PE secondaries landscape: bfinance

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 16 SEP 2025   12:38PM

Private equity secondaries transactions are ramping up, as investors are consciously seeking external fund managers for their expertise in navigating changing conditions.

bfinance's Sector in Brief: Private Equity Secondaries report noted that both limited partners-led (LP) and general partners-led (GP) secondary transactions are soaring across the private equity market, revealing opportunities and challenges in the dedicated secondaries fund segment.

Specifically, there was a 45% increase in private equity secondary transaction volume in 2024 compared to 2023, and the volume in the first half of 2025 remains strong with deals reaching over US$100 billion over the period, the report said.

In the segment, investors can access secondaries directly or through various fund types, including fund-of-funds and dedicated secondaries funds.

Secondaries form an increasingly substantial part of fund-of-fund portfolios, with target allocations averaging nearly 20%, while the figure is even higher for 'semi-liquid' fund-of-funds - a small but evolving segment of the market designed to attract investors.

Overall, the opportunity set is moving up the risk curve, with a particular increase in the availability of products with exposure to dedicated secondaries funds including venture capital and GP-led secondaries, bfinance said.

However, the process of selecting asset managers remains challenging due to the consideration of the credibility of distributed to paid-in capital expectations, as well as team stability during a period of industry change.

The firm also pointed out that the experience of exiting GP-led transactions, methods for mitigating potential conflicts of interest, and the use of leverage in a 'higher-for-longer' environment can be key factors in selecting a manager.

"The private equity industry is undergoing a period of transformation and secondaries are, in many ways, at the heart of the shift," bfinance managing director private markets Anna Morrison said.

"Arguably, the classic investment model - the acquisition of a potentially fast-growing company by a GP and a group of patient long-term investors, followed by an exit a few years later - is increasingly being supplemented or supplanted by a different picture.

"Prolonged GP stewardship of assets is becoming normalised rather than exceptional, whether in continuation vehicles (secondaries) or evergreen-type funds."

Morrison said institutional investors with well-rounded private market allocations are increasingly adjusting their exposure over time as conditions and opportunities evolve.

"Private equity managers and intermediaries are courting non-traditional allocators with different requirements on issues such as liquidity and tokenisation; success in expanding the investor base may influence not just the volume of secondary buyers and sellers but the overall strength of private equity (and private market valuations) as a whole," Morrison continued.

"As such, the ability of the industry to foster effective liquidity mechanisms for investor entry/exit may be critical to the ongoing credibility and growth of the asset class - as will the evolution of fund economics and expectations that match the underlying investment opportunities rather than historic assumptions."

Read more: bfinancePrivate Equity SecondariesAnna MorrisonSector in Brief: Private Equity Secondaries
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Beware risks in private markets: bfinance
Investors plan to continue private markets love affair
Investors being influenced by the 'Powell pivot'
Rising costs bite asset owners
Defensive equities strategies protect against downturn: Report
Investors protect against inflation: Report
Investors seek inflationary refuge in diversification strategies
Life insurers to embrace risky assets
Downward fee trend hits ESG
bfinance names client consultant

Editor's Choice

Former staffer sues ASX, Lofthouse over bullying

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:46PM
The former senior employee is suing the ASX and chief executive Helen Lofthouse with claims of a "toxic work environment" and that he was "deliberately bullied and marginalised".

Another industry body urges Division 296 reconsideration

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:27PM
While the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA) supports sensible reforms to make superannuation "more equitable", it - like many industry bodies - believes the taxing of unrealised capital gains and the lack of indexation can pose compliance challenges for affected taxpayers.

DWS names APAC real estate business lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:46PM
DWS has appointed a new head for its Asia Pacific real estate business, who leads day-to-day operations from the Sydney office.

Insurers' approaches reinforcing mental health stigma: Life CCC

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:02AM
The Life Insurance Code Compliance Committee (Life CCC) has found many insurers are still using blanket mental health exclusions despite being required to assess customers' individual circumstances.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

SEP
22

Berkshire Global Advisors M&A Symposium 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media