Supply and demand dynamics shift PE secondaries landscape: bfinance
Private equity secondaries transactions are ramping up, as investors are consciously seeking external fund managers for their expertise in navigating changing conditions.
bfinance's Sector in Brief: Private Equity Secondaries report noted that both limited partners-led (LP) and general partners-led (GP) secondary transactions are soaring across the private equity market, revealing opportunities and challenges in the dedicated secondaries fund segment.
Specifically, there was a 45% increase in private equity secondary transaction volume in 2024 compared to 2023, and the volume in the first half of 2025 remains strong with deals reaching over US$100 billion over the period, the report said.
In the segment, investors can access secondaries directly or through various fund types, including fund-of-funds and dedicated secondaries funds.
Secondaries form an increasingly substantial part of fund-of-fund portfolios, with target allocations averaging nearly 20%, while the figure is even higher for 'semi-liquid' fund-of-funds - a small but evolving segment of the market designed to attract investors.
Overall, the opportunity set is moving up the risk curve, with a particular increase in the availability of products with exposure to dedicated secondaries funds including venture capital and GP-led secondaries, bfinance said.
However, the process of selecting asset managers remains challenging due to the consideration of the credibility of distributed to paid-in capital expectations, as well as team stability during a period of industry change.
The firm also pointed out that the experience of exiting GP-led transactions, methods for mitigating potential conflicts of interest, and the use of leverage in a 'higher-for-longer' environment can be key factors in selecting a manager.
"The private equity industry is undergoing a period of transformation and secondaries are, in many ways, at the heart of the shift," bfinance managing director private markets Anna Morrison said.
"Arguably, the classic investment model - the acquisition of a potentially fast-growing company by a GP and a group of patient long-term investors, followed by an exit a few years later - is increasingly being supplemented or supplanted by a different picture.
"Prolonged GP stewardship of assets is becoming normalised rather than exceptional, whether in continuation vehicles (secondaries) or evergreen-type funds."
Morrison said institutional investors with well-rounded private market allocations are increasingly adjusting their exposure over time as conditions and opportunities evolve.
"Private equity managers and intermediaries are courting non-traditional allocators with different requirements on issues such as liquidity and tokenisation; success in expanding the investor base may influence not just the volume of secondary buyers and sellers but the overall strength of private equity (and private market valuations) as a whole," Morrison continued.
"As such, the ability of the industry to foster effective liquidity mechanisms for investor entry/exit may be critical to the ongoing credibility and growth of the asset class - as will the evolution of fund economics and expectations that match the underlying investment opportunities rather than historic assumptions."
