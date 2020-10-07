NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Superhero sets eyes on managed accounts
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 OCT 2020   12:37PM

Newly launched trading platform Superhero has revealed it has the functionality to offer managed accounts to investors, and would be looking into developing this and an APL further in the future.

The platform, which launched at the beginning of September, has already seen more than 10,000 investors sign up, drawn by Superhero's $5 brokerage fee and $100 minimum investment.

Superhero, unlike its trading platform peers, is effectively a custodian, co-founder and chief executive John Winters said, and uses an "omnibus account" structure and regulatory regime (RG133 and RG148) typically imposed upon big banks and global custodians.

"It's a single structure that holds all of the assets pooled, but we're holding it through a HIN on CHESS, so you get all of the security that CHESS brings and then we use our platform to run the individual accounts," Winters told Financial Standard.

This omnibus or pooled structure brings with it massive efficiency, he said, allowing the platform to pass on cost efficiencies to Superhero's members.

Investor's funds are held in a pooled account by NAB, which generates zero interest for Superhero, Winters said. He noted that a number of the platform's competitors hold cash the same way.

And while Australian investors may have been "fixated on having an individual HIN" in the past, he argues this is just a mindset - and one ripe for disruption, too.

"The ASX is actively trying to replace the CHESS system, its 25 years old, so I think our competitors use it because it's very easy; you just plug your website into OpenMarkets for example and away you go," Winters said.

"There's not a lot of tech; there's not a lot of IP development there."

Instead, Winters and his team spent two and a half years developing the technology to set it apart from its competitors.

"We have developed quite an extensive technology platform that I think to make a direct comparison to someone else in the market, we're probably closer to likes of HUB24 and Netwealth, but we've removed the advice intermediary and made it direct to consumer," he said.

And while the platform already has the functionality to rival the likes of HUB24 and Netwealth's managed account offering, it has not yet developed its own APL.

"But watch this space," Winters said.

It comes as the new entrant continues to shake-up the investment arena, just yesterday announcing it will drop brokerage fees on ETFs to zero; making it the cheapest trading platform in the market.

"Investors are extremely fee conscious these days and fees in general are often a detractor from making responsible long term investment decisions," Winters said.

"Market commentators, including the likes of Scott Pape are famous for championing low fees and we've now made the cost to enter the market totally free."

The platform is backed by some of Australia's tech titans, including Zip Co co-founder Larry Diamond and Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar. The chair of Zip Co Philip Crutchfield also happens to be the chair of Superhero as well.

Winters argues that Superhero has helped commoditise the trading arena, following in the footsteps of significant players in the United States.

"It's very hard to justify a stockbroker charging 1% to put a trade through (execution only without advice) when we can do it at Superhero for free," he said.

This free brokerage has the platform's partnership with OpenMarkets to thank, Winters said, which enables its direct market access, supports its CHESS-based nominee structure and offers an Australian-first pricing model.

"Our partnership with OpenMarkets and the technology platform we have built allows significant efficiency, and ensures asset and regulatory security for our customers," he said.

Winters said the platform had seen demand for ETFs as investors seek out broad diversification to the market and various themes.

BetaShares sustainability, US and Asia focused ETFs, and VanEck's recently launched gaming and esports ETF had so far proved popular with investors on the platform, he said.

Even still, Winters said that only around 15% of trades on the platform were in ETFs, with the remaining trades in shares.

This means that Superhero can absorb the marginal costs of the ETF brokerage fees across the business, with the platform deriving revenue from share trading brokerage and subscription fees instead.

Currently, the platform's customers are enjoying the benefits of Superhero's $9 monthly subscription service without cost until January 2021.

Winters believes this practically free trial will help attract new investors to the platform.

Interestingly, recent data collected by the platform found that its oldest customer was 77, while its youngest was 18. The vast majority slotted into the 35 to 45 year old cohort.

"As our customer numbers have grown, we have started to see account balances increase," Winters said.

"This tells me that people are gaining trust in the product and the business and I think that will continue to increase."

SuperheroHINCHESSNABNetwealthZip CoAfterpayASXJohn WintersLarry DiamondNick MolnarPhilip CrutchfieldScott PapeVanEck
