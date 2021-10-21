Superhero offers access to Bitcoin ETF

Investing platform Superhero announced the availability of the first Bitcoin ETF to Australian investors, after it listed in the US yesterday.

The ProShares Bitcoin ETF will be available to Australians using the Superhero platform to buy US shares.

It is the first Bitcoin linked ETF available to investors.

Superhero customers are able to deposit US dollars in real-time and buy units with $0 brokerage fees.

"We know that many of our customers are interested in cryptocurrency, and the availability of the ProShares Bitcoin ETF allows them exposure to Bitcoin on the Superhero platform," Superhero chief executive and co-founder John Winters said.

"Our customers are asking for exposure to crypto through the platform and this is our first step in making Bitcoin and crypto more accessible."

Last week, ETF Securities listed a fintech and blockchain related ETF and BetaShares announced it was seeking regulatory approval for a crypto-focused ETF.

The ProShares Bitcoin ETF saw strong investor demand on trading debut, with Bloomberg reporting approximately 20 million shares changed hand on the first day.

Valkyrie and Jacobi Asset Management also recently received regulatory go-ahead for Bitcoin ETFs.

However, Kraken managing director for Australia Jonathan Miller noted the ProShares and Valkyrie ETFs hold Bitcoin futures - not spot Bitcoin.

"It's worth highlighting that both the ProShares and Valkyrie ETFs will hold Bitcoin Futures contracts, not spot Bitcoin. So, while this is a really positive thing for the maturation of the industry, it isn't necessarily a watershed moment for accessibility and each layer of abstraction away from the underlying asset can add risk and cost," he said.

"It will now be interesting to see how long it takes regulators in Australia to approve a bitcoin ETF. We can expect they are watching what happens in the US and will use this as a framework for decisions on local products."

Jacobi's Bitcoin ETF received regulatory approval in Europe last week but is yet to launch.

The Jacobi Bitcoin ETF will be a centrally cleared crypto-backed financial instrument, authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and with custody provided by Fidelity Digital Assets. It is Jacobi's intention to list the ETF on Cboe Europe.