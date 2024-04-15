Superhero introduces $2 brokerage

Superhero introduces $2 brokerageBY KARREN VERGARA | MONDAY, 15 APR 2024 12:40PM
The trading platform today introduced a new pricing structure that charges investors $2 on all ASX trades for up to $20,000.
Trades more than $20,000 incur a 0.01% brokerage fee.
Superhero chief executive and co-founder John Winters credits the revised fee structure to technological advancements and scale efficiencies the platform has achieved since it launched in 2020.
"Superhero leverages a sophisticated omnibus model for its online trading platform, typically reserved for major institutions, which streamlines operations and reduces costs, and benefits that are directly passed on to customers," he said.
From May 1, Superhero customers will pay a reduced amount for FX transfers of 0.65%. For an FX transfer from AUD to US$5000, the price reduction will see traders save as much as US$2.50.
In conjunction with the FX transfer fee reduction, Superhero will apply US$2 brokerage on all US trades up to US$20,000 (0.01% fee for over $20,000).
"Our approach leverages technological innovations and operational efficiencies akin to those
of industry heavyweights like major super funds, HUB24, and Netwealth, to deliver unparalleled value to our clients," Winters said.
Superhero has 300,000 customers and $2 billion in assets on its platform.
Competitor Saxo lowered its brokerage fees on January 15 to enable investors to trade for as little as $3 on Australian equities.
Other platforms such as Stake charges the same amount, while CommSec and SelfWealth users pay as much as $5 and $9.50 respectively.
