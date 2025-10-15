Superannuation system quality stagnates: Report

The quality of Australia's retirement system continues to stagnate at the B+ level based on the annual Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index (MCGPI) over the last four years.

The retirement system has not improved since 2021 when it moved from a B grade in 2020 to B+.

This year, Australia's index value rose from 76.7 to 77.6, notably due to an increase in the mandatory contributions set aside for future retirement benefits, as well as the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) positive economic growth data.

Chile, Sweden, Finland and Norway also received a B+ rating, which determines that a retirement system is structurally sound with many good features, but has some areas for improvement that differentiate it from an A-grade system.

The study noted that Australia can improve its ranking by focusing on retirement income as the primary purpose of superannuation and moderating the assets test on the means-tested Age Pension to increase the net replacement rate for average-income earners.

Raising the level of household savings and reducing the level of household debt and introducing a government superannuation contribution to primary carers of young children can also improve its standing.

The index covers 52 retirement income systems and included Kuwait, Namibia, Oman and Panama in its 2025 assessment.

With the global trend toward defined contribution (DC) pension funds in which individuals bear the investment risks, the study said, "it is critical that governments appreciate that their decisions can directly affect the retirement savings of their citizens." This can include introducing mandatory funded private pensions.

"Together with strong preservation requirements, these encourage investments by pension funds into a broader range of assets, including infrastructure and private markets," the report said.

Citizens' long-term confidence in their pension system is eroded when governments either "deliberately or accidentally, increase the price volatility in the capital markets or restrict the range of investments available to the pension funds."

"Consequently, when pension fund assets are a significant percentage of a country's GDP (for example, 50%), the government should recognise the impact and interactions between its broader economic decisions in a range of areas and the implications for present and future retirees," the report said.

CFA Institute chief executive Margaret Franklin commented that regulations and government actions - from tax policies to investment mandates - profoundly shape how pension funds can allocate capital.

"As some systems look to pension funds to drive investments that are considered in the national interest, the professional investment community must guard against the unintended consequences that may arise when mandates or restrictions distort the system," she said.

The MCGPI makes clear the central purpose of pensions must remain to secure retirement income, guided by fiduciary duty above all else, Franklin added, noting that pension systems work best when they balance innovation and national priorities with the enduring responsibility to serve end-investors' interests.