Superannuation
Superannuation startup launches raise
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAY 2020   12:43PM

A superannuation startup is pushing ahead with a retail raise to be followed by an institutional one next month.

GigSuper is aiming to raise $100,000 to $400,000 from retail investors, in a crowdfunded equity campaign launched yesterday.

The fund is conducting the retail raise through online platform Birchal and has set the minimum investment at $250 and the maximum at $10,000. It runs for the next 22 days.

It is to be followed by an institutional one next month.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

GigSuper is about two years old and caters to the subset of self-employed workers, of which it says there are 1.3 million Australians with $88 billion in superannuation savings.

The fund was founded by former IG colleagues Peter Stanhope and Martin Batur, and Branka Injac Misic.

The fund went live about four months ago in beta phase and has 25 financial members with about $1 million in funds under management.

It is advertising a pre-valuation of $6.02 million, up to $400,000 of which will be allocated to retail investors and $2 million to $3 million will come from an institutional raise next month, as a part of which it will also add board members.

The valuation was decided by GigSuper's board and is based on its estimate of the addressable market of $88 billion in superannuation savings across 1.3 million workers, instead of current revenue.

"About 70-80% of self-employed workers don't contribute to their superannuation. On average they're [the fund's members are] saving 7-8% of their income towards their retirement each year, which is incredible given they were most likely saving nothing beforehand," GigSuper co-founder Peter Stanhope said.

The fund will put the money towards client acquisition, education resources and building a native app.

GigSuper believes it can be cash flow positive in three years with about 11,000 members.

It said the government's early access to superannuation scheme won't affect its growth projections.

"Nobody has requested ERS so far...self-employed people have a very different and perhaps stronger relationship with superannuation as compared to employees because they have to save for it voluntarily," GigSuper chief executive Martin Batur said.

Read more: GigSuperMartin BaturPeter StanhopeBranka Injac Misic
