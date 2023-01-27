Newspaper icon
Superannuation objective: Australians want retirement income

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 27 JAN 2023   12:08PM

Financial Services Council (FSC) research found Australian's support legislating an objective for super that focuses on delivering retirement income.

A focus group study conducted by CT Group revealed Australian consumers' awareness, understanding, beliefs and attitudes towards the objective of superannuation.

Participants agreed that legislating an objective for super, with a focus on delivering income in retirement, would benefit Australians. They also expressed the desire for more control over where and how their money is invested.

Participants also preferred the objective of superannuation wording to be specific to achieving a certain standard of living in retirement.

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said Australians share a strong belief that the superannuation system should be designed with a singular focus on their retirement.

"Despite there not being a legislated objective of superannuation to date, Australians know what their superannuation is for and do not believe legislating an objective should open the door to political objectives, such as investing in nation building infrastructure, he said."

"With an additional three million Australians retiring over the next decade, outcomes from the Government's consultation on the objective of the superannuation system must reflect the expectations of everyday Australians."

Briggs continued stating that the government should seize the opportunity to move ahead on a simple definition that can be commonly understood by all Australians and that the super industry is unified on.

"An enshrined objective for superannuation would lead to more stability in policy settings and end the cycle of constant tinkering which undermines confidence in the system."

Read more: SuperannuationRetirement incomeFinancial Services CouncilBlake BriggsCT Group
