Superannuation not a super solution to housing affordability

Homeownership rates have plummeted, but unions and industry groups have had a negative response to Scott Morrison's last-ditch pitch to 'aspirational Australians'.

Morrison has said that supporting first home buyers is a key part of his government's plan.

On his policy, Morrison said: "This is how you help with the cost of living."

"You let them use their own money, you don't lock it away from them where someone else is in control of it."

BuyersBuyers co-founder Pete Wargent called such a move a potential gamechanger for those entering the housing market.

Wargent said: "Time and again we have seen that such government incentives are effective at driving demand."

Although the proposed super homebuyer scheme will be controversial, at the end of the day, it's people's money and they should be allowed to use it as they see fit, he finished.

Of a similar conviction, besieged Liberal MP Tim Wilson has recurringly said that owning your own home should take priority over superannuation.

In a tweet yesterday Wilson doubled down and said: "This policy isn't just for young Aussies, it's for others who never had a chance."

The ACTU was less accommodating to this viewpoint, the union called this housing policy a shameless attack on the retirement savings of working people and an attempt to shift blame for the housing affordability crisis.

"This is not a housing policy - this is a desperate, last-minute act from a prime minister trying to cling to power," ACTU president Michele O'Neil said.

"This policy has rightly been rejected by governments on a number of occasions because it would only serve to drive up house prices and rip tens of thousands of dollars out of the retirement savings of working people."

Similarly, Paul Keating minced the government's plan to allow people to access their superannuation for house deposits.

Keating called it "another frontal assault by the Liberal party on the superannuation system."

Last night Leigh Sales also took Morrison to task over the issue, pointing out that superannuation minister Jane Hume had initially said it would drive house prices up short term.

Sales also listed a series of Coalition luminaries who have previously stated that giving people access to retirement savings for the purpose of homeownership was a poorly conceived idea.

Morrison defended his policy on the merits it invested back into superannuation and would therefore not impact long term retirement savings. Although this idea is fallible to declines in Australia's already hyperinflated property market.

Industry Super Australia (ISA) was another group to throw its hat into the ring to lambast the government's controversial housing policy.

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said: "Throwing super into the housing market would be like throwing petrol on a bonfire - it will jack up prices, inflate young people's mortgages and add to the aged pension, which taxpayers will have to pay for."

"Super is meant to be for people's retirement, not supercharging house prices and pushing the homeownership dream further away.

"Not only will it lock young people into hugely inflated mortgages without any requirement for their own deposit, but it will also torpedo investment returns for everyone leading to everyone having far less at retirement."