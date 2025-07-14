Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Superannuation is Australia's 'productivity engine': ASFA

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 14 JUL 2025   12:22PM

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) said Australia's superannuation sector provides a fundamental contribution towards the nation's growth, but argues there is more that needs to be done.

ASFA has released The Impact and Opportunity of Superannuation on Australia's Productivity report, conducted alongside Economic Reform Roundtable, with the focus on productivity growth.

The report revealed that high, sustained levels of funding from super investments in the Australian economy has lifted the level of productivity and GDP by around 2%.

ASFA added that an average full-time worker is reaping a "super productivity dividend" of around $2500 in pre-tax wages every year.

Further, Australia's enormous super pool, currently sitting at $4.1 trillion, has an investment claim on a quarter of Australia's capital stock, with 14% through institutional super - climbing to 25% when self-managed super funds (SMSFs) are included - proving the importance of super in lifting productivity in key areas such as enterprises, infrastructure, and technologies.

This is equivalent to approximately $40 billion in new financial capital from institutional super each quarter, which must be deployed into new investments, ASFA said.

ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said super continues to be crucial to lifting improvements in productivity.

"Super funds deploy around half a million dollars in new financial capital every day on behalf of members. When businesses harness this capital effectively, it delivers both economic dividends and generational progress," Delahunty said.

But there is more to be done, she added, noting that the productivity conversation "must dare to go beyond the 'bosses versus workers' narrative."

Some key areas to increase productivity include reducing regulatory volatility for long-term investment vehicles, reforming performance benchmarks for future-focused sectors; and removing stamp duty from transaction cost under RG97, ASFA said.

Others included creating structures for public-private investment coordination; modernising of capital gain tax; and forming a productivity-focused working group within the Treasurer's Investor Roundtable.

"The productivity challenge is not unique to Australia, but Australia has a unique national asset that gives us a head start in tackling it - our multi-trillion-dollar superannuation system," Delahunty said.

"Ensuring we have the right settings will allow this capital to reap dividends for all Australians."

Read more: ProductivityAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaMary DelahuntyEconomic Reform Roundtable
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chalmers champions productivity, urges tax reform
Super on paid parental leave to reduce gender gap: ASFA
Middle Australia on track for 'comfortable retirement': ASFA
ASFA publishes new service standards on claims handling
Chalmers opens economic reform consultation
ASFA, JANA release draft guidance on operational due diligence
Government to convene a productivity roundtable
MP says Coalition will 'fight to the death' over $3m super tax
Coalition names shadow treasurer, financial services minister
ASFA, EY release guidance on CPS 230

Editor's Choice

Commonwealth Super awards sustainable credit mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) is the seed investor in two new sustainable credit funds from UK-based manager Osmosis Investment Management.

IFS recovers $226m in unpaid super

MATTHEW WAI
Industry Fund Services (IFS) has collected more than $226 million of unpaid superannuation in the previous financial year, bringing its total recoveries to over $2 billion to date.

QIC to transact partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform

MATTHEW WAI
Canadian pension fund La Caisse will acquire a stake in the QIC-backed Renewa, a renewable energy land financing company located in the US, for US$200 million ($307m).

Missing personal information can boost retirement income: Vanguard

KARREN VERGARA
Considering personal and financial circumstances for retirees could increase their retirement incomes between 3% and 51%, according to a new Vanguard study.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Burke

John Burke

GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BENNELONG FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD
Bennelong Funds Management is like a mainline into the jugular of Australia's financial advice sector, with more than 6500 advisers channelling capital to its funds. But its global chief executive John Burke says the job's not done yet. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media