Superannuation is Australia's 'productivity engine': ASFA

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) said Australia's superannuation sector provides a fundamental contribution towards the nation's growth, but argues there is more that needs to be done.

ASFA has released The Impact and Opportunity of Superannuation on Australia's Productivity report, conducted alongside Economic Reform Roundtable, with the focus on productivity growth.

The report revealed that high, sustained levels of funding from super investments in the Australian economy has lifted the level of productivity and GDP by around 2%.

ASFA added that an average full-time worker is reaping a "super productivity dividend" of around $2500 in pre-tax wages every year.

Further, Australia's enormous super pool, currently sitting at $4.1 trillion, has an investment claim on a quarter of Australia's capital stock, with 14% through institutional super - climbing to 25% when self-managed super funds (SMSFs) are included - proving the importance of super in lifting productivity in key areas such as enterprises, infrastructure, and technologies.

This is equivalent to approximately $40 billion in new financial capital from institutional super each quarter, which must be deployed into new investments, ASFA said.

ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said super continues to be crucial to lifting improvements in productivity.

"Super funds deploy around half a million dollars in new financial capital every day on behalf of members. When businesses harness this capital effectively, it delivers both economic dividends and generational progress," Delahunty said.

But there is more to be done, she added, noting that the productivity conversation "must dare to go beyond the 'bosses versus workers' narrative."

Some key areas to increase productivity include reducing regulatory volatility for long-term investment vehicles, reforming performance benchmarks for future-focused sectors; and removing stamp duty from transaction cost under RG97, ASFA said.

Others included creating structures for public-private investment coordination; modernising of capital gain tax; and forming a productivity-focused working group within the Treasurer's Investor Roundtable.

"The productivity challenge is not unique to Australia, but Australia has a unique national asset that gives us a head start in tackling it - our multi-trillion-dollar superannuation system," Delahunty said.

"Ensuring we have the right settings will allow this capital to reap dividends for all Australians."