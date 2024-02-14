Newspaper icon
Superannuation fund returns underperformed SMSFs: Research

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 FEB 2024   12:39PM

Investment returns for APRA-regulated superannuation funds lagged self-managed super funds (SMSFs) by 4.1% in the 2021-22 financial year, according to the University of Adelaide.

During this period, while the S&P/ASX 200 index declined by more than 10%, the median SMSF decreased by only 1%; comparatively, the median APRA-regulated super fund decreased 5.1%.

The University of Adelaide's International Centre for Financial Services (ICFS) research, commissioned by the SMSF Association, noted that the 4.1% margin marks the widest gap recorded in six years.

Moreover, the analysis of 394,000 SMSFs, covering 67% of all private super funds, revealed that 38% achieved positive returns, whereas less than 5% of APRA-regulated funds did so.

The SMSF Association said this demonstrates the resilience of SMSFs in market downturns.

ICFS research project head George Mihaylov said outperformance by SMSFs partly stemmed from a strategic allocation favouring domestic over international equities, in a year where the local market outperformed some international markets.

"We have shown in earlier research that less than 2% of SMSFs hold international equities, most often with allocated weightings that are low. This is in stark contrast with APRA funds, of which a much larger proportion diversify internationally, typically with larger weightings," Mihaylov said.

"Although this home bias generally leads to sub-optimal levels of investment diversification, it can also act to boost earnings and returns during periods where the domestic stock market outperforms some key international markets - precisely what happened in 2021-22 relative to the US."

SMSFs' performance was also attributed to a significant number of trustees adopting defensive asset allocations and asset classes.

SMSF Association chief executive Peter Burgess said the research was evidence of the SMSF sector's strong investment performance. He also said it indicates that SMSFs receiving financial advice tend to perform better.

"It's always been our mantra that SMSF trustees should get professional advice," Burgess said.

SMSF, SMSF Association, Superannuation, University of Adelaide, ASX, George Mihaylov, International Centre for Financial Services, Peter Burgess, S&P
AMP reports boost in IFA flows, advice unit flounders

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
Despite seeing an influx of independent financial advisers' (IFAs) business, AMP continues to seek alternatives for its advice unit as it reports another loss.

AI poses potential challenge to financial stability: Gensler

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:46PM
Artificial intelligence could threaten financial stability, forcing novel macro-prudential strategies, according to US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler.

Indexed strategies to hit $1tn in two years

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
New research reveals that indexed strategies are on track to reach $1 trillion by 2026 and will account for one-quarter of the funds management universe.

