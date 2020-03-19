NEWS
Superannuation
Superannuation fund delays custodian swap
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 19 MAR 2020   12:34PM

A $35 billion public sector superannuation fund has deferred its transition to a new custodian, citing heightened short-term risk from COVID-19.

Funds SA last July said it would end its 19-year-long custody relationship with J.P. Morgan and move to Northern Trust, after a long tender process that started in 2018.

The original transition date to Northern Trust was April 1, but will now be deferred to second half of this year.

"...all key deliverables of the transition project were being met. However, we believe that a decision to defer at this time is appropriate from a risk management perspective, given the prevailing circumstances of high uncertainty and extreme market volatility," it said in a statement yesterday.

"In making this decision, we acknowledge and appreciate the continued support from both Northern Trust and our incumbent custodian partner, JP Morgan," Funds SA chief executive Jo Townsend said.

J.P. Morgan, which is led in Australia by Nadia Schiavon, has long held the spot of top custodian in Australia, with $866 billion under custody for Australian investors at the most recent count.

However, Northern Trust, which is led by Angelo Calvitto, has been climbing up the custody league tables and shot past Citi, BNP Paribas and State Street in the six months to December.

It is now the third-largest custodian in Australia, after J.P. Morgan ($866 billion) and NAB Asset Servicing ($578 billion).

Northern TrustJ.P. MorganFunds SAAngelo CalvittoJo TownsendNadia Schiavon
