Superannuation

Superannuation assets hit $3.13tn

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 MAY 2021   12:24PM

Superannuation assets hit a record high of $3.127 trillion at the end of the March 2021, new APRA figures show.

This is a 15.1% increase year on year, APRA said in releasing the quarterly figures, attributing the growth to strong investment performance.

Total assets in MySuper products reached $850 billion, rising 19.3% year on year.

Industry funds' assets stood at $857.6 billion, also up nearly 20%. Retail super funds recorded a growth rate of 17% to $651.2 billion.

The self-managed super fund sector had $787.1 billion at the end of the quarter, growing 13% over the prior corresponding period.

Corporate funds with $59.2 billion and public sector funds with $561.8 billion experienced single-digit growth of 6% and 8% respectively.

During the quarter, when the government's JobKeeper program ended, employer contributions of $24 billion decreased by 1.1%.

The latest Australian Tax Office's statistics show that there are 597,396 SMSFs at the end of March.

The number of SMSF members stood at 1.12 million and during the quarter some 6147 accounts were established while 240 closed down.

Listed shares are the most popular investments among SMSFs as 26% or $207.4 billion of the $787.1 billion asset pool is allocated to this asset class.

Cash and term deposits have a 19% allocation of $149.4 billion, followed by unlisted trusts at 13% or $99.2 billion. Non-residential real property is the next most-popular asset class at 11% or $83 billion.

