Superannuation
Super women: Female-led funds on top
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 6 MAR 2020   12:35PM

Super funds with female trustees and female leaders can boost their member's super by $100,000 over their working life.

That's according to the latest data coming out of Rainmaker Information, which found that female-led funds with MySuper products perform better than their male-dominated counterparts.

Funds with MySuper products have an average of 38% female representation on trustee boards, while one in five funds had a female chair or chief executive, Rainmaker said.

The research house found funds with above average female trustees and either a female chair or chief executive outperformed their male-dominated peers by 0.6% per annum over three years, and 0.4% per annum over 5 years.

Although this may not sound like much, for millennials and generation X, being with one of these female-dominated super funds over their working life can net them an extra $100,000.

Rainmaker Information executive director of research Alex Dunnin said super funds led by women are among the best in Australia.

"Having women in your super fund's senior leadership is one of the best indicators you've chosen a smart, well-run fund that is highly likely to be successful," he said.

According to APRA, 35% of trustees are women, up from 24% five years ago. But Dunnin argues the consolidation of funds has artificially lifted this figure.

"While this sounds like progress, it needs to be put in context," he said.

"There are just a lot fewer trustees as funds have been consolidating. The sharp jump in the percentage of women trustees is due to male trustees exiting the industry at a rapid pace.

"Reinforcing this, the number of women trustees has increased 35 or 12% while the number of trustees who are men has collapsed by 295 or 33%."

While there may have been an improvement, albeit artificial, in female trustee representation, investment decisions in superannuation are often dominated by men.

"Rainmaker identifies less than 10 super funds with women in chief investment officer roles, but many do have women portfolio managers, heads of teams or as senior analysts," Dunnin explained.

That said, CareSuper, CBA Group Super, CSC, EquipSuper, HESTA and Catholic Super have female chief investment officers.

"More women in investment teams illustrates the efforts many super funds have gone to diversify their teams - which may partly explain why the gender effect has weakened a bit," Dunnin said.

"This research shows us the hard economic edge of diversity. That is, diversity is profitable; it helps super fund members make more money.

"It also reinforces the huge amount of other research published the world over that shows that the more diverse a fund or company's leadership is, the more laterally thinking, open to new ideas and innovative they seem to be.

"It's no surprise then that organisations managed this way achieve better financial performance," he added.

Women in Super chief executive Sandra Buckley said leadership teams and boards in superannuation should reflect the gender balance of its members.

"The Australian population consists of men and women and super fund members are men and women. We need our teams and boards to reflect this diversity as men's experiences are so different to that of women's," she said.

"We can't fully appreciate what issues members might face in accumulating super or in retirement unless we have some understanding of their life experiences.

Women and men engage in work differently, Buckley argues.

"Women combine paid and unpaid work (caring responsibilities), often work part-time for a period of time, earn less over their lifetime and are less likely to be promoted into leadership roles," she said.

"All of this impacts their super balances and product design and or risk/return assessments need to take this into account. That's why it's important that women have a voice at the table."

Hostplus head of ESG Kim Farrant agreed, arguing diverse leadership teams can generate stronger returns.

"Gender equity is important, particularly in superannuation, because we know that due to a number of factors, women generally retire with less superannuation than their male peers," she said.

"Gender equity and diversity is also important for our own teams, when selecting investment managers and for the boards of companies that we invest in because gender diversity provides different perspectives, and this diversity of thought and experience leads to better decision-making."

However, Dunnin argues there to be a "dark side" to the reality of finance's female leaders.

"The dark side of this analysis is it reminds us of the cultural barriers many women have had to break through to achieve their leadership positions," he said.

"As a result, many of the women who have been able to achieve such success are usually among the best and brightest in their industry.

This is because corporate Australia, like our political system, has a very low tolerance for incompetent women, Dunnin argues, although they may tolerate incompetent men.

"No wonder most super funds with high proportions of women in their leadership, people who have passed these unfair tests and hurdles, are so successful," he said.

Buckley said we need a more determined recruitment and promotion process to increase female leadership in superannuation.

"Australian women are number one in OECD tables for educational attainment; so high calibre women are plentiful," she said.

"However, using traditional recruitment practices will get the same type of applicants as before.

"Opening our eyes to the diversity of roles and skills that can be acquired throughout a career helps;  why do we accept that women's skills and experience must mirror that of men?

Although there is a high percentage of female representation in superannuation, Buckley said there is still a long way to go in financial services in general.

"Superannuation in general has a high number of female chief executives, chief investment officers, directors and executives," she said.

"However, financial services and investment management still has a long way to go.

"We still see the need to do the years or spend the hours at a desk rather than focusing on outcomes. When we change this view the whole industry will benefit with a more diverse, happier and skilled work force."

Read more: WomenRainmaker InformationAlex DunninAPRACareSuperCatholic SuperCBA Group SuperCSCEquipSuperKim FarrantOECDSandra Buckley
