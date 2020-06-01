NEWS
Superannuation
Super withdrawals being misused
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 1 JUN 2020   12:38PM

New research has revealed 40% of those who accessed their superannuation early did not see any drop in their income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data released by Illion and AlphaBeta, part of Accenture, shows that early superannuation withdrawal has not been used as intended.

Illion and AlphaBeta said that there was no income check prior to allowing people to access their super.

The data also revealed how the Early Release ofSuper payments are being spent, finding that a third of the money was used up in the first two weeks.

Most of the money, 64%, appears to have been spent on discretionary items such as clothing, furniture, restaurants and alcohol.

"There's a group of people out there living very large on pizza and beer courtesy of tax-free super. These are the most expensive pizzas they will ever eat," said Illion chief executive Simon Bligh.

"This money is available for anyone with a bit of super who puts their hand up. It's a situation that was entirely avoidable."

Meanwhile, 14% of the money was used to repay personal debts. 11% was spent on gambling.

Bligh urged the government to institute some "checks and balances" for the next round of early release payments, saying Illion's data supports the theory that the system may need to be more tightly controlled.

Spending for those who accessed their super early increased, although the scheme was designed to support people in financial hardship.

On average, people withdrew $8000 and spent an extra $2855 in two weeks above their usual fortnightly spending.

Bligh suggested there was a group of people "living very large" on their super payments.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: IllionAlphaBetaEarly ReleaseSimon BlighAccenture
