Superannuation
Super to tip into negative cash flows: Research
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 20 JUL 2020   12:34PM

New research from Right Lane has suggested that Australian super funds could tip into negative cash flows due to COVID-19 and the early release of super program.

Right Lane predicts that 54 of 90 super funds could be in negative cash flows by the end of the 2020 financial year.

Across the board, Right Lane believes, excluding investment performance, most funds will deliver modest or no growth in assets and all funds in Australia will experience a decline in revenue during the financial year.

"Australia's superannuation system is confronting its biggest challenge ever as it attempts to manage the impact of ongoing rising costs while cash flows and revenues decline rapidly. These competing forces are not sustainable for short to medium term and the result will be additional pressure on funds to merge or cut costs," Right Lane associate principal Abhishek Chhikara said.

"Our research has found that increased withdrawals from the 'early release' scheme alone could put 14 additional funds at risk of falling into a negative cash flow position in FY20. That comes on top of the 40 funds who were already cash flow negative going into the COVID-19 crisis."

He added that the next three years are likely to be critical for funds as they attempt to recover from COVID-19.

"Decreasing funds under management as cash outflows take hold will have a significant impact on revenues, with the disproportionate impact being felt by the smaller funds. That is where the pressure will be hardest felt," Chhikara said.

Right Lane predicts a significant consolidation of funds in the coming years and has stated that the optimal number of super funds in Australia is around 15, compared to the 90 that currently operate.

Rainmaker research also found that the COVID-19 hit to the superannuation sector is likely to be significant, costing approximately $3 trillion in foregone growth over the next two decades.

Prior to COVID-19 Rainmaker was projecting Australia's superannuation industry to grow to $10 trillion by 2040.

Rainmaker also found that falling contributions into super due to increased unemployment, wage stagnation and decreased population growth (as a result of ongoing travel restrictions) due to COVID-19's could result in superannuation going cash flow negative for the first time ever.

However, it projects this effect will be temporary as Australia's economy recovers and contributions bounce back.

Super funds going cash flow negative does not mean that members lose money. Rainmaker expects super fund returns in default MySuper options to remain relatively buoyant despite taking a hit from the pandemic.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

