Superannuation
Super should shape up on unlisted valuations: WTW
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 APR 2020   12:18PM

Superannuation funds, including AustralianSuper, Hostplus and Rest, have been slashing the value of their unlisted assets - now Willis Towers Watson is interrogating why.

In a new paper, Willis Towers Watson senior investment consultant Nick Kelly said the question of whether to devalue unlisted assets is nothing new; investors had to consider whether to devalue these assets during the Global Financial Crisis.

"But what may surprise some is that there is very little consistency in the way Australian super funds and other unlisted asset owners manage the valuation process," Kelly said.

"The bottom line is that any decision on valuations, including not doing anything, needs a governance overlay."

Super fund fiduciaries face a quandary of maintaining a medium to long-term investment horizon in their portfolios while members have the ability to switch investment options or funds on a short-term basis.

Because unlisted assets aren't valued daily, trustees must walk a fine line in determining what is equitable, transparent and defensible.

"The speed at which markets have declined during this pandemic turned economic crisis is far faster than that experienced during the GFC," Kelly said.

"During periods of heightened volatility, super funds are often swamped with members looking to switch out of higher growth, equity heavy options to lower risk, cash and bond options."

The government's new early access to super program has added another element to the problem.

Liquidity issues, Kelly said, are inextricably linked with the challenges around the valuation of unlisted asset.

Funds that have internalised asset management capabilities may have an easier time with valuations but where management of unlisted assets has been outsourced things can become more complicated.

Independent valuations do not relieve the trustee of the responsibility to ensure values are consistent, he said.

"It is widely accepted that during periods of heightened volatility, and where we expect significant movement in unlisted asset valuations, that the frequency of valuations should be increased," Kelly said,

"At the moment though, things are all over the place."

Monthly, quarterly or annual valuations are occurring - adding to the noise and to member confusion.

"Regardless of what valuation a fund or institutional investor gets from its investment manager, trustees and executives remain ultimately responsible for the unit price they strike for members and beneficiaries," Kelly said.

"Yes, [trustees] should revisit the valuations more frequently; as significant value swings are likely to occur while there are large numbers of transactions across their membership accounts."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Willis Towers WatsonAustralianSuperHostplusNick Kelly
