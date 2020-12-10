NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Super satisfaction bounces back
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 10 DEC 2020   12:32PM

Member satisfaction with superannuation funds has increased across all sectors for the first time since the pandemic, new research shows.

Roy Morgan's latest Superannuation Satisfaction Report reveals overall superannuation satisfaction increased 0.6% to 61% in October and is the first month-on-month increase since the start of the pandemic but is still down 3.1% 12 months prior.

Satisfaction with self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) had the largest increase by sector at 1.5% to 65.3% despite suffering the largest annual decline at 10.4%.

Satisfaction with public sector super funds increased 1.3% to 71.5% - the highest satisfaction score of any sector.

Industry fund satisfaction rose marginally by 0.4% to 62.5% with Unisuper taking the highest satisfaction rating ahead of Cbus, Hostplus, CareSuper, AustralianSuper, Aware Super and HESTA.

Meanwhile, retail funds rose by 0.1% to 53.6% with the highest placed rating given to BT followed by OnePath, Colonial First State, Mercer and MLC.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said the results are a positive sign that the Australian economy is recovering coupled with the tapering of superannuation withdrawal requests.

"In further positive news the latest APRA figures on superannuation withdrawal requests show fewer than half of the initial 3.4 million applications for a withdrawal in the period to 30 June 2020 have followed up with a second application for a withdrawal since then," she said.

"A total of $35.3 billion has now been disbursed under the scheme but less than 10% of that money has been paid out since the end of August."

Read more: Roy MorganAustralianSuperAware SuperBTCareSuperCbusColonial First StateHESTAHostplusMichele LevineMLCOnePathUnisuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
UniSuper wins in court judgement on board
Best super, pension fund revealed
Funds' net-zero ambitions collide with Santos
Retail superannuation funds grilled on member priorities
AustralianSuper net-zero promise flawed: MarketForces
Kiwi firm rejects AustralianSuper takeover bid
Cbus expands clean-energy holdings
Aware Super completes WA Super merger
Former Cbus chief takes prime role at AMP Capital
ERS costs big super funds
Editor's Choice
UniSuper wins in court judgement on board
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:48PM
The Victorian Supreme Court on Tuesday decided in favour of the $83 billion industry fund after a union asked the court to decide on its rights in nominating a director for the UniSuper board.
Damning Rio report to shake mining industry
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:41PM
The damning report into Rio Tinto's destruction of the Juukan Gorge sacred sites has recommended mining companies completely change the way they do business, with super funds invested in miners already welcoming the findings.
Super satisfaction bounces back
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:32PM
Member satisfaction with superannuation funds has increased across all sectors for the first time since the pandemic, new research shows.
Key advice reforms tabled
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
New regulation that requires financial advisers to disclose conflicts of interest and stamp out fees-for-no service have been tabled in parliament.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0v7Zbo1N