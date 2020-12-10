Super satisfaction bounces back

Member satisfaction with superannuation funds has increased across all sectors for the first time since the pandemic, new research shows.

Roy Morgan's latest Superannuation Satisfaction Report reveals overall superannuation satisfaction increased 0.6% to 61% in October and is the first month-on-month increase since the start of the pandemic but is still down 3.1% 12 months prior.

Satisfaction with self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) had the largest increase by sector at 1.5% to 65.3% despite suffering the largest annual decline at 10.4%.

Satisfaction with public sector super funds increased 1.3% to 71.5% - the highest satisfaction score of any sector.

Industry fund satisfaction rose marginally by 0.4% to 62.5% with Unisuper taking the highest satisfaction rating ahead of Cbus, Hostplus, CareSuper, AustralianSuper, Aware Super and HESTA.

Meanwhile, retail funds rose by 0.1% to 53.6% with the highest placed rating given to BT followed by OnePath, Colonial First State, Mercer and MLC.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said the results are a positive sign that the Australian economy is recovering coupled with the tapering of superannuation withdrawal requests.

"In further positive news the latest APRA figures on superannuation withdrawal requests show fewer than half of the initial 3.4 million applications for a withdrawal in the period to 30 June 2020 have followed up with a second application for a withdrawal since then," she said.

"A total of $35.3 billion has now been disbursed under the scheme but less than 10% of that money has been paid out since the end of August."