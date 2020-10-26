Super SA hires former Elders manager

Government fund Super SA has appointed a former Elders regional manager to head up its financial advice offering.

Allan Ward has been appointed as senior manager financial advice at the fund.

He was previously the regional manager for Elders Financial Planning in South Australia and Western Australia.

Super SA chief executive Dascia Bennett said Allan "brings a wealth of experience to the role and his appointment will continue to drive and build the fund's advice offering to help our members live their best life in retirement".

Ward had been with Elders since 2016 and made it clear that he was looking for a new opportunity after the dealer group announced it would shutter in December 2019.

Elders managing director Tony Beaven departed in November 2019, ahead of the announcement.

Prior to joining Elders, Ward was a financial planner at Wise Owl Financial - the group which he sold his Impact Financial Coaching business to and continued to work alongside as an employee. However, in May 2016 he was made redundant.

Earlier in his career, Ward was practice development manager with Financial Wisdom from 2004 to 2007.