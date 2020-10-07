NEWS
Super's role in new $10bn infra spend
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 OCT 2020   12:33PM

Superannuation funds will be cautious in approaching the budget's $10 billion extra infrastructure spend promise, says Frontier Advisors.

Last night, federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it will increase the infrastructure investment pipeline from $100 billion for the next decade promised during 2019 budget to $110 billion.

The extra $10 billion is chalked in for roads, rail and bridges.

Frontier Advisors principal consultant infrastructure Manish Rastogi said the new investment opportunity needs to be reconciled with the federal infrastructure advisor, Infrastructure Australia's projects.

"While we believe these are appropriate measures, we would like to see these investments linked to Infrastructure Australia's pipeline of high priority initiatives, which include a number of state highway and road upgrades and water projects, and which, by the way, have already been vetted for community and economic feasibility," said Rastogi.

Infrastructure Australia's latest priority list published on August 5 had added 12 new proposals since last publication in February.

In total, the current list has $64 billion worth of infrastructure pipeline across 155 nationally significant infrastructure proposals (seven high priority projects, 21 priority projects, 37 high priority initiatives and 90 priority initiatives).

"Certainly, the super funds will have a role to play as they may participate as investors in long-term, nation building projects and their members stand to benefit from creation of construction and associated infrastructure roles," Rastogi said.

"However, we expect the super funds to be cautious and selective investors as road, water and waste recycling projects need to [one,] be open to and attractive for private investors, [two,] have essential infrastructure and nation building characteristics, and most importantly, [third]demonstrate sustainable long-term returns."

Infrastructure Australia currently lists a Queensland government proposed M1 Pacific Motorway (Varsity Lakes to Tugun) as its priority project in roads. A 2018 business case put the cost of capital at $1 billion, split almost evenly between state and federal government with no private sector contribution.

Read more: Infrastructure AustraliaFrontier AdvisorsManish Rastogi
