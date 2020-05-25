Super not sacred: Rice Warner

Rice Warner founder Michael Rice has warned the superannuation industry to prepare for the government using the system as a means of repaying its stimulus debt, saying super won't be as sacred as it has been in the past.

Rice has warned the superannuation industry to prepare to become part of the solution to the government's debt problem, musing that the government may choose to overhaul the system's tax structure in a bid to pay off the debt over the next decade.

Rice said that in light of the damage inflicted on the nation by COVID-19, the government may choose to do more with the findings of the soon-to-be-revealed retirement income review than it might have done if the pandemic had not struck.

While accepting wholesale changes to the industry are likely to prove unpopular and thus "difficult to introduce", Rice said issues such as whether the nation can afford the superannuation guarantee to rise from 9.5% to 12% on schedule and the system's ongoing preferential tax treatment, which he expects will be resolved early "against the background of our large government debt".

"Will the newly impoverished working population want to divert more into superannuation contributions, or would they prefer to clear debts and get back into a sound financial position first?" Rice asked.

"The extent to which superannuation contributions reduce wages, especially for different wage cohorts, is still the subject of much academic debate. Some within the industry now speculate that the SG might be rounded to 10% (which starts from July 2021) and then be deferred until times are better for us all."

Rice said it was likely all superannuation payments would continue to be tax-free, though said it would be simple for the government to include all annual withdrawals above a specific amount to be included in taxable income.

"Alternatively, withdrawals from accumulation accounts (held by those with more than the $1.6m pension transfer balance) could be taxed at (say) 15%," Rice said.

"One easier alternative might be to tax fund earnings at a higher rate as this is less visible than personal taxes," he said.

"The obvious way to collect more taxes would be to tax each fund's earnings in the pension phase at the same rate as the accumulation phase, namely 15%. That would increase taxes from the superannuation funds collectively by close to 50%, as well as simplifying the system - you would no longer need a pension transfer balance.

"Remember, we now have a huge debt and the government will be looking to pay it off over a decade or so, so superannuation will no longer be as sacred as it was in the past."

Rice said that while the "elephantine" system works well in aggregate, he pointed to the administrative pain felt by retirees, and said the system could be cleaned up.

"It would be possible to simplify the administration of pension accounts to allow contributions to be made directly into them (say above age 65) and to transfer them directly from one fund to another," Rice said.

"Of course, if accumulation and pension earnings were both taxed at the same rate, you would only ever need to hold one account.

"Before the government does make a tax-grab, it should look at the existing inequities in the system. The top 100 SMSF's collectively hold about $8.7 billion. Many appear to be run as businesses - according to the ATO, one even has a loan of $168 million against property holdings. Taxing the wealthy first always makes good political sense."

Rice said it was likely that all Australians will need to pay their share of taxes to help repay "our bloated national debt".

"Superannuation is a relatively soft target," he said.

"It should pay its share, but let's hope any changes are well targeted, don't make the system even more complicated, and still allow the system to do its job, which is to provide better retirement outcomes."