Super needs improvement: Report card

Australia's pension system has fallen short of its world-class status, according to a global study, which rated the $3 trillion superannuation industry a 'B'.

The Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index ranked Australia fourth out of 39 countries in its annual study, trailing behind the Netherlands and Denmark, which received high distinctions, and Israel, which placed third.

Australia's score decreased from 75.3 in 2019 to 74.2 this year, earning an overall B grade, meaning that while the pension system has many good features, it has areas for improvement that differentiates it from an A-grade system. (Mercer also attributed the drop in rankings primarily to a reduction in the net replacement rates published by the OECD.)

Within the sustainability and integrity sub-indices, Australia ranked third and sixth respectively.

Australia could improve its ranking in a number of ways, the research suggested, starting by increasing the pension age and requiring members to take benefits as an income stream.

Moderating the assets test on the means-tested Age Pension to increase the net replacement rate for average income earners, and raising the household saving and reducing the level of household debt, are other areas of improvement.

The onset of the global pandemic has several immediate effects, leading to significant devaluation of asset values in the first quarter of 2020. The pandemic also saw many governments open the floodgates to pension benefits.

Australia's early release of super scheme enabled members whose income had dropped by more than 20% to access up to $20,000.

India allowed partial withdrawals for COVID-19 treatment, which did not exceed three months of wages and allowances. Peruvians were permitted to withdraw up to 25% of their savings accounts, with a limit of 12,900 soles ($5082).