Super moves: TCorp, Mercer, Commonwealth

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 10 JUL 2025   2:26PM

After nine years with Commonwealth Superannuation, Rob Firth has decided to step down as chief risk officer.

"I am really proud of the team I have led and the impact they have had,' conceding he leaves with "mixed emotions".

"We have built a leading risk management framework and pioneered innovative strategies to embed risk management and culture at every level."

Over the past three years, our achievements have been recognised with multiple industry accolades, including from the Department of Finance, RSA Archer, and most recently, the Risk Management Institute of Australia.

In the short term, he has some consulting work lined up focused on developing a reasonable steps framework under the FAR regime, which will give him time to plan his next move.

Previously, Firth worked at Challenger, Barclays Capital and AT Kearney.

Finally, Erin Quinn has been named Mercer Super's head of risk.

Promoted from within, the former senior risk manager is now responsible for the strategic oversight of the superannuation fund's risk frameworks, risk culture and training, and reporting.

"We're transforming how we manage risk and compliance at Mercer Super, and I'm honoured to be leading the risk team as part of this. I'm thrilled to build something new, bring great people together, and help shape how we support Mercer Super."

Before joining Mercer Super, Quinn spent three years at Women in Super on various committees and six years at UniSuper, most recently serving as the fund's risk and compliance frameworks manager.

Interestingly, Mercer Super's chief risk officer, Dennis Gentilin, also joined from UniSuper.

Gentilin lost his job as UniSuper's head of enterprise risk last August following a restructuring of the super fund's risk function.

He spent three years at the superannuation fund.

Before working at UniSuper, the risk specialist spent three years at Deloitte and 16 years at National Australia Bank.

Interestingly, Gentilin is the author of The Origins of Ethical Failure, which he penned as a young trader at NAB.

TCorp has elevated a senior analyst to manager of its listed & alternative markets business.

William Bahramali won the promotion after just two years with NSW's sovereign investment manager.

Bahramali joined TCorp from Resolution Life following eight years with QBE.

At the insurance giant, he had two roles.
He began his career as an investment analyst before transitioning to a planning and solutions role, where he reviewed various portfolio segments.

