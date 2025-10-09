Super moves: CareSuper, Hostplus, Cbus

CareSuper has appointed Matt Macdonald as portfolio manager within the private equity team.

The private equity specialist joins from AustralianSuper where he worked as a senior investment analyst for over four years. Before that, he spent an equivalent amount of time at HESTA sitting in the unlisted assets group.

Prior to switching to industry funds, Macdonald worked as a research manager with the Melbourne-based property development group, ICD Property.

Meanwhile, Hostplus has tapped an NGS Super operative to oversee business growth.

Carson McNamara joins the superannuation fund for hospitality workers after nearly two years as head of strategic partnerships at NGS Super, where he managed the fund's newly created team of strategic partnership managers.

There he was responsible for driving the growth of memberships and funds under management through acquisition of new employer default arrangements.

McNamara brings over two decades of financial services experience to the role at Hostplus.

Before NGS Super, he worked at AustralianSuper for almost six years leading a team of adviser partnership managers who were accountable for growing the network of external advisers using the superannuation giant for their clients.

Earlier in his career, McNamara spent ten years at National Australia Bank and MLC where he managed corporate superannuation accounts.

As for promotions, Cbus Super has promoted analyst Sebastian Fernando to manager of investment performance analytics. Fernando has spent the last 18 months analysing manager portfolios and asset class portfolios for the fund's investment teams to help manager monitoring, asset class review process and help identify what's driving performance of multi-asset class portfolios.

Previous employers include Ortec Finance, HESTA, TCorp and National Australia Bank.