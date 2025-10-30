Super moves: Aware Super, Future Fund, ART, AustralianSuper

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 30 OCT 2025   2:25PM

Aware Super has appointed Simon Warner as chief investment officer, replacing replace outgoing CIO Damian Graham who announced his intention to step down from the role in May.

Warner, who joined Aware Super in 2023 as head of portfolio management, will lead the fund's 160-person investment team that manages its members $205 billion superannuation savings across equities, fixed income, infrastructure, property and private equity.

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said Warner's appointment ensured continuity of the asset owner's investment strategy and strong governance frameworks.

"Simon has demonstrated exceptional leadership during his two years at Aware Super, contributing to our track record of delivering outstanding returns for members," Stewart said.

"He has significant global experience, deep expertise across public and private markets, a strong focus on governance and risk management, and a proven ability to lead large, high-performing teams."

Meanwhile, just two weeks after joining the Future Fund as a manager in its responsible investment team, Rufimy Koo has been appointed to the investment committee at First Australians Capital - Australia's first Indigenous-led debt fund.

The organisation is at the forefront of impact investing, empowering First Nations communities by directing capital and providing capacity-building support to initiatives that drive long-term economic independence and social equity.

As an investment committee member, Koo will help guide investments that create sustainable, community-led growth, supporting First Nations businesses and fostering positive change. "It's an honour to contribute to a mission that blends meaningful impact with financial returns for First Nations peoples across Australia," she said on social media.

Koo joined Australia's sovereign wealth fund from Cbus Super, where she spent around 20 months as a senior ESG integration analyst. She moved to Cbus from JB Were, where she also covered responsible investment following a five-year stint at Equip Super during and after its merger with Catholic Super.

There she researched property and infrastructure and led the strategy and integration of responsible investing and ESG into the fund's investment approaches. Her focus has been on elevating the importance of sustainability within the superannuation industry at executive, board and community levels.

On the exit side, just 12 months after joining the Future Fund, senior analyst Bei McKinnon has moved to Australian Retirement Trust as manager of investment performance.

The performance and risk analytics specialist brings over 12 years of experience in superannuation and investment consulting, including a stint at National Australia Bank. Prior to her seven years with the Big Four lender, McKinnon worked at Zenith Investment Partners.

Following the stream of professionals relocating to the Middle East, Olivia Kim has joined Lunate, the Abu Dhabi-based private markets investor worth $110 billion.

Kim departs the Future Fund after six years, most recently working in portfolio construction. Before joining Australia's sovereign wealth fund as an analyst, she worked on the emerging markets team at Goldman Sachs and with Allianz Global Investors on the fixed income side.

In other moves, Australian Retirement Trust has appointed Oliver Clementson as portfolio manager - trading.

Clementson joins from AustralianSuper, where he spent five years, most recently as a dealer on the multi-asset desk covering futures, foreign exchange and physical rates while working closely with portfolio managers, exposure management and middle and back-office teams.

For approximately half of his time at the superannuation giant, he worked as an analyst in total portfolio management, monitoring investment portfolios across performance, risk and liquidity, and contributing to the evaluation and development of investment strategies.

Meanwhile, over at MLC Asset Management, Jordan Hui has been promoted to portfolio manager - derivative overlays. His colleague Vedran Skopljak has started a new role as manager of derivatives and trading after working as an analyst for nine years.

Read more: Abu DhabiBei McKinnonCbus SuperEquip SuperNational Australia BankOliver ClementsonOlivia KimRufimy Koo

