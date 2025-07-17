Newspaper icon
Super moves: Aware Super, Australian Retirement Trust

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUL 2025   2:24PM

Aware Super has named Anna Young-Ferris as head of stewardship and senior manager of responsible investment.

Reporting to head of responsible investment Liza McDonald, she'll lead the stewardship team's advocacy and engagement efforts.

Young-Ferris brings two decades of experience spanning investment, consulting, and academia, backed by a doctorate in responsible investment and ESG integration in funds management.

The appointment caps a high-profile career that has seen Young-Ferris build ESG practices from the ground up.

Most recently, she was managing director at Conscious Capital, a strategic advisory group covering real estate, technology, government, and education. Before that, she drove ESG strategy and served as and ESG committee chair at ASX-listed Elanor Investors, a $6 billion real estate investment company.

Young-Ferris also held an adjunct professorship at the University of Sydney Business School for 14 years.

For six of those years, she served as academic co-lead for the UN Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), leading the strategic integration of sustainable development goals into teaching, research, and organisational practices.

Earlier in her career, she spent a decade at EY building the Sydney-based ESG advisory and assurance practice, where she advised corporate clients on sustainability strategy, carbon risk, and social impact.

Meanwhile, Tom Twinn has been promoted to portfolio manager - balance sheet at Australian Retirement Trust.

Twinn brings years of experience in cash management and liquidity, balance sheet management, and investment implementation and operations.

He has worked at ART for three years after moving across from SunSuper, where he managed investment operations.

Prior to his seven years with SunSuper, Twinn served as manager of national operations at Certitude Global Investments and as a unit pricing and analytics specialist at National Australia Bank.

