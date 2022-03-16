Super mergers only beginning: J.P. Morgan

We've only seen the start of consolidation in superannuation, with mergers to accelerate, according to a new survey from J.P. Morgan.

J.P. Morgan's inaugural Future of Superannuation Report interviewed 12 super fund leaders, who collectively manage $1 trillion in assets.

Those interviewed included AustralianSuper chief operating officer Peter Curtis, Australian Retirement Trust chief executive Bernard Reilly, Aware Super head of investment strategy Michael Winchester, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok, Colonial First State Superannuation chief executive Kelly Power and UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun.

Over 50% of the executives surveyed for the report said they believe the pace of mergers is set to accelerate further over the next few years.

In 2021, there were 15 mergers or alliances announced to the market - the most merger activity ever seen in a single year.

"My sense is that, just like most markets that evolve to maturity, the top five to 10 superannuation funds will end up with perhaps the majority of the investment market share. Then, absent regulatory constraints, it's likely that there will be a fairly long tail of much smaller funds," State Super chief executive John Livanas, one of the survey respondents, said.

Winchester commented on Aware Super's mergers: "One of the reasons I'm told we're a destination fund for some of the other funds to merge with is because we've got a track record now of getting the deal done and delivering on the promise of benefits to members. For example, for the VicSuper members who joined us last year, we've been able to deliver a 20% reduction in administration fees."

Most of the executives surveyed agree that the number of super funds in Australia will dramatically shrink in the next three years.

"The report shows that 50% of survey respondents believe there will be fewer than 75 funds by 2025. This would mean close to 100 of today's 174 superannuation funds will no longer exist," J.P. Morgan head of platform sales, securities services Nick Paparo said.

The survey confirms that super fund executives consider the biggest driver of mergers to be the benefits of scale.

Paparo added that it is critical that funds, regardless of their size, continue to leverage scale as it applies to them.

"What has been interesting to read is that some of the smaller funds, that represent specific member cohorts, believe that member experience could be impacted as other funds become larger," he said.

"Being scalable can mean many different things for super and the report definitely shares a balanced view."

Funds are concerned about the impact of regulatory change going forward, with 64% of those surveyed saying that regulation will be their fund's biggest challenge over the next three years.

Specifically, 62% believe the APRA Superannuation Data Transformation project will increase costs.

And 83% of respondents say the Portfolio Holdings Disclosure rule changes will not be an accurate or useful measure for decision-making.

When asked about the impact of the change to member's best financial interests, 55% of respondents said their fund will consider reducing sponsorship of employer/employee related organisations as a result.

However, that doesn't mean funds will be cutting advertising budgets. Rather, HESTA chief operating officer Stephen Reilly suggested, in response to the survey, that we are likely to see more advertising from super funds.

"The new regulations will almost certainly result in more advertising, not less, and this will clearly be in their members' best interest. Because funds will need to compete for members to protect their scale and they will not be able to leverage the previous employer-based distribution model, which was more efficient and tailored to the common needs of very large member segments," he explained.

There remains scepticism around the Your Future, Your Super performance test too, with 77% of survey respondents saying that they think the performance test will lead to more benchmark-like returns.

In terms of other challenges facing the funds surveyed, 30% said their biggest challenge is attracting and retaining talent over the next three years in a competitive jobs market.