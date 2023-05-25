Newspaper icon
Super members want free advice: Survey

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 25 MAY 2023   12:24PM

Most members believe superannuation funds have an onus to provide support and financial advice to them at no cost, a new survey reveals.

About 2000 super fund members sitting on a range of income brackets surveyed by robo-adviser Otivo said they are open to receiving advice to improve retirement outcomes.

Conversations about how contributing to super will affect mortgage payments or cash flow are some topics members want clarity on.

Some 85% of members earning $150,000 or more and those on $25,000 per annum are hungry for advice.

"Turns out salary does not determine financial literacy with 42% of those earning $150,000 or more not knowing they can seek financial advice from their superannuation provider," the Superannuation Research Report 2022 shows.

The majority (78%) want their fund to provide advice on how much insurance cover they should have, as 42% have no idea how to change their insurance inside their super.

A high salary does not equate to high financial literacy either as 42% of members earning $150,000 or more do not know that they can seek financial advice from their super fund.

Sadly, an overwhelming minority are confident they have enough for retirement.

Only 18% working in hospitality, marketing, and the arts think they have enough saved up for retirement. Thirty-six percent working in the corporate sector and finance believe they have enough for a comfortable retirement.

Super funds still lack proactivity when it comes to communication. Almost four in five (79%) want their fund to share more information with respect to financial advice and performance.

Otivo chief executive Paul Feeney said Australians trust their super funds, so they're perfectly positioned to provide scalable and affordable online advice to help more of their members.

"As every working Australian looks down the barrel of economically challenging times with rising interest rates and inflation, the Otivo Superannuation report confirms that we need to be equipped with the ability to make informed decisions about savings, debt, mortgage, and rental stresses,

investments and retirement planning," he said.

Otivo chair Ian Knox said that legislative support from the government enabling super funds to have payment of advice fees deducted from the members account is a welcome step.

However, it is essential the fees are minimal, cost effective and are not open to abuse, he said.

Read more: Otivo SuperannuationIan KnoxPaul Feeney
