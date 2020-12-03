NEWS
Superannuation
Super lifting retirees' financial wellbeing: HILDA
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 3 DEC 2020   12:38PM

The growth in superannuation assets means more retirees are coming out of poverty and experiencing less financial stress, but this is creating greater income inequality, the 2020 HILDA survey found.

Research from the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia Institute found that the mean wealth of retirees grew by 79% and median wealth grew by 85.2% between 2002 and 2018.

Non-retirees on the other hand lagged behind as their wealth grew just 55.7% and 46.4% respectively.

Retirees aged between 55 and 75 and over experienced substantial increases in mean income and wealth - this was particularly strong for the 65 to 74 age group - whereby mean income grew about 54% and mean wealth went up a whopping 95%.

HILDA found that 85% of households in 2018 had super, with the average rising to $240,060 in 2018 from $121,638 in 2002.

"It is therefore clear that, based on average income and wealth levels, the economic wellbeing of retirees has increased in both absolute terms and relative to the broader community," HILDA found.

Participants are also increasingly putting off retirement. In 2002, almost half of men (60 to 64 year olds) were retired. Fast forward to 2012, only 29% of this cohort were retired. For women, over the same period, the number of retirees fell from 70% to 47%.

The mean age of retirees, HILDA found, increased from 68.2 years in 2001 to 70.8 years in 2018. Despite increased life expectancy, the proportion of the population that is retired did not increase between this period.

In 2018, only 7.4% of retirees reported experiencing financial stress, compared with 11.9% of the non-retirees.

However, as more retirees' superannuation balances and other sources of wealth grow, greater inequality among them is emerging, HILDA said, measuring the differences by 11% among all retirees and by 17% among retirees aged 65 and over.

