Super leaders take out King's Birthday honours

Four top superannuation specialists have been recognised in this year's honours list including incoming governor general Sam Mostyn, who recently stepped down as chair of Aware Super.

Those celebrated for their work in superannuation also include UniSuper director and former Actuaries Institute president Nicolette Rubinsztein, and one-time deputy chair of AustralianSuper Greg Combet.

Also recognised was Ray Sputore, a trustee at Cbus, the industry fund that serves the building and construction industry.

Mostyn, a former president of Chief Executive Women, was awarded a Companion of the Order of Australia in the general division for her eminent service in the social justice, gender equity, sporting, cultural, and business sectors as well as for her contributions to reconciliation and environmental sustainability.

Aside from chairing Aware Super and Alberts Music Group, she worked at senior levels in telecommunications and insurance companies in Australia and globally.

Mostyn has held senior non-executive roles on boards including Transurban, Virgin Australia, and led the Citibank Australia board.

She has also chaired multiple not-for-profit boards, including Beyond Blue, the Foundation of Young Australians, Australians Investing in Women, Ausfilm, the Australian National Research Organisation for Women's Safety (ANROWS), and Australian Volunteers International.

She has been president of the Australian Council for International Development as well as a National Mental Health Commissioner. She also led the government's Women's Economic Equality Taskforce.

Meantime, Rubinsztein, a former Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) director, was made a Member of the Order of Australia for her significant service to business.

Formerly a senior executive in the wealth management industry, she joined the UniSuper board in 2015.

In that time, she has been chair of the insurance committee and chair of the audit, risk and compliance committee.

"Nicolette is a highly respected leader and author in superannuation policy, retirement, and gender diversity," UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun said.

"Nicolette has made an extraordinary contribution to our board since she joined almost a decade ago and is a passionate advocate for the role superannuation can play in improving the retirement outcomes for all Australians, particularly women. She continues to be an inspiration for women in business, and we are thrilled for her today."

Rubinsztein is also a director of Greenpeace Australia Pacific and is on the board of Chief Executive Women.

She has been widely recognised for her work in superannuation policy and was previously awarded ASFA Lifetime Membership, ASFA Distinguished Service Award, and the inaugural Financial Services Council Industry Excellence Award.

Incoming chair Future Fund chair Greg Combet was awarded Officer of the Order of Australia in the general division for "distinguished service to the people and Parliament of Australia, and to the banking and superannuation industries."

Finally, Sputore, a former president of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia for "significant service to business and the construction industry."

Announcing the list, Governor-General David Hurley congratulated all those recognised, stating: "Some names are well-known, but the vast majority are not - they are people who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a difference in our community."

"Through today's recognition, we shine a light on their efforts, the impact they have and the difference they make."