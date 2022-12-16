Super heatmap findings garner mixed responses

Industry groups, consultants and research houses have reacted to findings about Australia's best and worst performing super funds.

APRA heatmaps for MySuper products were released yesterday, exposing many sub-par products, but some in the industry have questioned the performance evaluation methodology.

Rainmaker Information executive director Alex Dunnin said heatmap assessment models may not be as useful as many industry observers once thought.

"APRA's heatmaps are still struggling to come to grips with lifecycle products. Even products that passed the heatmap and YFYS performance are displaying in some metrics a sea of red," he said.

"This supports the narrative that these methodologies should be reviewed, not to be watered down, but to be sharpened."

APRA's increasingly assertive way of benchmarking super funds' performance means RSEs have no choice but to realign their asset mix and product structures to the heatmap's methodologies, Dunnin added.

"The harshness of this approach shows that APRA is not taking its foot off the regulatory throttle just because capital markets are going through a tough time," Dunnin said.

"Perhaps the signal APRA is sending superannuation RSEs is that poor market conditions are not an excuse for fund members to suffer low relative performance. The regulator is expecting funds to deliver positive above-benchmark results in bad times as well as good."

Meanwhile, Frontier Advisers principal consultant David Carruthers pointed out that the release of the second MySuper performance test results show funds improved their performance from 2021.

"The 2022 average result was 21 basis points above the performance test benchmark, compared to 7 basis points in the inaugural test," Carruthers said.

"Over the last three years the average results versus the benchmark was +87 basis points, highlighting that when funds know the benchmark against which they are measured, they can outperform."

Nevertheless, Frontier continues to raise that it's not the right benchmark as it's not aligned with improving member outcomes.

Super Consumers Australia director Xavier O'Halloran commented eight million members are now experiencing lower fees because of the greater focus on naming poor products but conceded there are still too many people insignificantly poor underperforming products.

Products that received a significantly poor performance rating were EISS Super's MySuper option, Colonial First State FirstChoice Employer Super, BT Super MySuper, Westpac Group Plan MySuper, Commonwealth Essential Super and AMG MySuper.

"MySuper options are supposed to be the low-cost, simple default products that we put people into to protect them and their retirement savings," O'Halloran said.

"Last year we got a peek into the poor performing choice sector and saw that 60% were delivering poor value. It's important that APRA updates this data as soon as possible in 2023."

He concluded that the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) review is an opportunity to strengthen the progress made to ensure all poor products merge, exit the market or dramatically decrease their fees.

ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said that the performance of MySuper products during a challenging period is pleasing and reflects funds' focus on member outcomes, fee reduction, risk management, and investment returns.

Though Fahy took issue with the APRA's comments regarding sustainability.

"APRA's use of net cash flows as a measure of sustainability is misguided," Fahey said.

"The purpose of the superannuation system is to pay out pensions in retirement, not hold on to the money in perpetuity. As the number of people with more superannuation as they head into retirement increases, so too will the amount of money paid out of the system, and that's a good thing."

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlink was pleased to see that 8.1 million members (56% of all accounts) had saved $210 million in fees and costs since the 2021 Heatmap was published.

However, fees are only part of the picture, she said.

"There has been downward pressure on fees for some time, led by the profit-to-member funds which return profit to members and do not pay external shareholders," Scheerlink stated.

But "low fees aren't enough; funds must also deliver a competitive net return."

Scheerlink is concerned that although MySuper products with "significantly poor" investment performance had 350,000 fewer members than in 2021, these underperforming products retained about 800,000 members' accounts.

"Given that only three in 10 members in underperforming funds have moved, it underlines the fact that more needs to be done about underperforming funds at a system level," she said.

"We have always stated that the onus to act should not be on the individual member but on the design of the system settings."