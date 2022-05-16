Super Guarantee increases now ironclad

The super industry has welcomed the Prime Minister's re-election promise that a Coalition government will lift the Superannuation Guarantee to 12% as legislated.

The Prime Minister has said he "stands by" the currently legislated 12% increase and, as per the legislation, the rate will increase in annual 0.5% increments until 2025.

The announcement reinforces the Coalition commitment made in December 2021 to increase the rate without delay and without making parts of the increase optional.

However, previously some Liberal MPs were highly tentative about the super guarantee rise.

In a 2020 tweet, Tim Wilson, whose Melbourne seat is under huge threat from independent Zoe Daniel posted: "Increasing the compulsory super contribution will make it harder for young Aussies to buy their home and cost jobs."

Embattled Liberal MP Jason Falinksi and Gerrard Rennick have also been critical of the SG increases.

Conversely, shadow assistant treasurer and shadow minister for financial services Stephen Jones has recurringly reaffirmed Labor's commitment to the legislated SG rise.

In a press release, Jones said: "Too many Australians retire without adequate retirement savings, which is why our super system needs to be strengthened and protected, not undermined."

Of a similar view, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) said that lifting the SG to 12% is critical.

The association said that the SG is a cornerstone of the Australian retirement system and has the power to lift living standards while having a positive impact on the economy.

An ISA statement said that Australians would strongly support the increases.

The industry body also praised the strong bi-partisan pact as it would deliver dignity in retirement for millions.

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean commented: "We welcome the Prime Minister's ironclad commitment that a re-elected Coalition government would not alter the legislated increases in the Super Guarantee in any way."

"The commitment from both major parties to leave the super rate alone is a no-brainer given how much the community supports it going up."