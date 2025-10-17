Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Super funds to double UK, EU investments over next decade

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  FRIDAY, 17 OCT 2025   12:15PM

Australian super funds are expected to more than double their investments in the UK and Europe over the next decade, reaching around $660 billion.

A report commissioned by IFM Investors and Super Members Council, and produced by Mandala Partners, noted that Australian funds continue to globally diversify their strategy to deliver long-term risk adjusted returns for retirement savings.

A group of Australian super fund leaders are set to head to the UK later this month for the Australian Superannuation Mission. It will gather senior executives from various Australian super funds and their UK counterparts, along with members of the UK government, civil servants and regulators, to discuss the growing partnership between Australian super funds and the UK.

As of mid-2025, Australian super funds have invested $83 billion in the UK and $181 billion in the EU, equivalent to nearly one in every five dollars invested overseas by these funds. With the ongoing trend, it is estimated to grow by 10-11% each year by 2035, reaching $203 billion in the UK and $460 billion in the EU.

While public markets make up the majority of the capital exposure for Australia in the UK and EU, private investments are also growing. Australian capital is helping bridge major infrastructure funding gaps by supporting Europe's energy transition, digital infrastructure and transport renewal.

This includes allocations into renewable energy and storage projects and industrial decarbonisation across the EU, fibre-to-the-home broadband in Germany, and airports, transport and energy projects in the UK.

"Australian pension investors have deep expertise in infrastructure investment, which makes them a sound and reliable solution when it comes to helping meet the infrastructure needs of UK and European societies," David Whiteley, head of global external relations at IFM Investors, said.

Mandala's senior adviser Nick Williams said to unlock the full potential of this capital, the UK and Europe will require policy settings that streamline regulation, accelerate planning and ensure predictable frameworks in key sectors.

Australia has grown to be the fourth-largest pool of retirement savings globally, which is estimated to reach $8.3 trillion by 2035.

"Australia's pool of retirement savings is growing at such speed and scale that the world's biggest economies are competing for our pension capital, which means more money in retirement for Australians and finance that supports critical infrastructure projects and jobs in the UK and Europe," Super Members Council's chief executive Misha Schubert said.

