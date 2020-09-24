NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Super funds squander member money: Bragg
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 24 SEP 2020   12:25PM

Senator Andrew Bragg is calling for greater scrutiny of how superannuation funds spend members' money, slamming the system that has enjoyed three decades of unquestioned opacity.

Appearing at an Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia event, in which he engaged in a political debate with Labor member Daniel Mulino, Bragg criticised the level of self-interest both retail and industry funds have exhibited over the last 28 years or so under a system that has operated as "one big silo".

The Hayne Royal Commission exposed retail funds acting in their best interest, while the COVID-19 crisis showed industry funds acting and furthering in their own self-interest, he said.

The New South Wales Senator proposed a roadmap to fix the system in three ways by: setting a clear objective of what superannuation wants to achieve; improving transparency of how members' money is spent; and lowering fees.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

He slammed super funds for not disclosing related-party payments made to trade unions for example, which are set to profit $31 million over a decade. He was particularly critical of Industry Super Australia spending $40 million last year on advertising.

ISA told Financial Standard in the past that it has not increased its marketing budget over the years (as at 18 March 2019) and declined to disclose what that exact figure was.

Bragg wants to see better governance in how members' money is spent, pointing to how such conduct is failing the Sole Purpose Test.

While Bragg insists that he does not want to upend or abolish the entire system, he would rather see members get "more bang for their buck", fees lowered by at least half and transparency improved.

These are the bigger questions the industry should focus on rather the increasing the contribution rate, he added.

Bragg recently released a book, Bad Egg: How to Fix Super, outlining many of these points, one of which is allowing members, especially those who earn lower incomes, to use their super to purchase their first home.

Mulino said that such a proposal "takes away the integrity of the scheme" and, together with the early release of super scheme, denies the benefits of compound interest, particularly for young members.

"Invariably it is going [to be young people] who will potentially get the benefit of earlier access to their first home, but the price they pay in terms of missing out on a lifetime of compound interest is just too high," Mulino said.

"The system should evolve to cater to diverse needs. Almost no other sector works with a static set of laws from three decades ago and the industry ought to look at reform as an opportunity to become sustainable," Bragg wrote.

Read more: SuperannuationAndrew BraggAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaDaniel MulinoFinancial StandardRoyal CommissionIndustry Super AustraliaISASole Purpose TestASFA
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Amnesty unearths $588m unpaid super
Industry funds pledge $33bn for economy
Pandemic heightened need for SG increase: ASFA
New law backs choice of fund
Westpac scraps SG direct debits
ERS to lead to rising pension costs, higher taxes
ASIC can use RC evidence in RI Advice case
APRA reviews priorities in super
Financial services laws under review
Banks to be questioned on COVID-19 response
Editor's Choice
BNP Paribas AM CIO steps down
KARREN VERGARA
BNP Paribas Asset Management's investments chief for the Asia Pacific has retired after more than three decades of service.
J.P. Morgan rolls out global accounting services
ELIZA BAVIN
J.P. Morgan has begun moving its Australian customers over to its global accounting system, which will give local clients access to additional services.
Masterfund assets decline
KARREN VERGARA
The masterfunds sector lost $38.4 billion over the 2019-20 financial year but has almost recovered the losses instigated by the global pandemic, the latest Plan For Life data show.
Bermuda-based fund launches down under
ALLY SELBY
A boutique manager has launched its Bermuda-based fund to the Australian market, with underlying assets in US life insurance policies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
SEP
24
AIST Trustee Forum - Member outcomes and how they will transform the superannuation industry 
SEP
25
2020 CGU NIBA Webinar Series | Temporary Working from Home Guidance 
SEP
25
FPA SOUTH EAST MELBOURNE CHAPTER VIRTUAL LUNCH 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something DBObruY1