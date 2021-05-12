Super funds slam budget's super gap measures

Superannuation funds welcomed the budget's move to dump the $450 threshold, but called out a lack of measures to close the super gap.

Last night's budget included five key decisions on superannuation.

These were abolishing the $450 per month income threshold to receive SG contributions, abolishing the work test for voluntary super contributions for 67 to 74 year-olds, lowering the downsizer contribution age limit to 60 from 65, providing a two-year amnesty for exiting legacy retirement products, relaxing residency requirements for SMSFs and small APRA-regulated super funds.

However, it was quiet on increasing Commonwealth rent assistance, and on requiring employers to pay SG on parental leave.

"HESTA has been calling for the scrapping of the unfair $450 super threshold for more than 10 years so it's pleasing the Government has taken this long overdue step as it will help improve financial security for women and the lower paid," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said.

"However, the fact that super continues not to be paid on parental leave remains a glaring gap in our super system."

"For too long Australian women have paid the 'motherhood penalty' for the time they take out of the workforce to care for children. More needs to be done to improve their retirement outcomes. Paying super on paid parental leave is an easy and obvious fix."

The Actuaries Institute said the budget had not leveraged the Retirement Income Review report's findings.

"...such as measures to help non-homeowners (renters) in retirement, in particular some of the most at risk of poverty in retirement - single female renters," The Actuaries Institute said.

"The system also still lacks an overall objective for superannuation and its role in supporting retirement incomes," said Actuaries Institute president Jefferson Gibbs.

"The Institute urges the Government to provide clarity on the purpose of superannuation, to enable more substantive reforms to be sensibly made to improve the system," Gibbs said.