NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Super funds slam budget's super gap measures
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 MAY 2021   12:32PM

Superannuation funds welcomed the budget's move to dump the $450 threshold, but called out a lack of measures to close the super gap.

Last night's budget included five key decisions on superannuation.

These were abolishing the $450 per month income threshold to receive SG contributions, abolishing the work test for voluntary super contributions for 67 to 74 year-olds, lowering the downsizer contribution age limit to 60 from 65, providing a two-year amnesty for exiting legacy retirement products, relaxing residency requirements for SMSFs and small APRA-regulated super funds.

However, it was quiet on increasing Commonwealth rent assistance, and on requiring employers to pay SG on parental leave.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"HESTA has been calling for the scrapping of the unfair $450 super threshold for more than 10 years so it's pleasing the Government has taken this long overdue step as it will help improve financial security for women and the lower paid," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said.

"However, the fact that super continues not to be paid on parental leave remains a glaring gap in our super system."

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"For too long Australian women have paid the 'motherhood penalty' for the time they take out of the workforce to care for children. More needs to be done to improve their retirement outcomes. Paying super on paid parental leave is an easy and obvious fix."

The Actuaries Institute said the budget had not leveraged the Retirement Income Review report's findings.

"...such as measures to help non-homeowners (renters) in retirement, in particular some of the most at risk of poverty in retirement - single female renters," The Actuaries Institute said.

"The system also still lacks an overall objective for superannuation and its role in supporting retirement incomes," said Actuaries Institute president Jefferson Gibbs.

"The Institute urges the Government to provide clarity on the purpose of superannuation, to enable more substantive reforms to be sensibly made to improve the system," Gibbs said.

Read more: Actuaries InstituteHESTADebby Blakey
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
HESTA hires former Vanguard head
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
HESTA hires investment manager
HESTA appoints board director
AustralianSuper introduces insurance changes
Frontier zeroes in on poor culture
Women don't own fair share of super
Women-led super funds outperform
State Street loses Fearless Girl replica claim
Actuaries Institute names new president
Editor's Choice
Rest hires from Cbus, BT
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $62 billion industry super fund Rest has strengthened its internal investment team with two key appointments.
Super funds slam budget's super gap measures
KANIKA SOOD
Superannuation funds welcomed the budget's move to dump the $450 threshold, but called out a lack of measures to close the super gap.
What instos want from managers
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The latest Morrow Sodali institutional investor survey has revealed what some of the largest institutional investors in the world want from fund managers and companies.
Low FASEA pass rate continues
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The March FASEA exam results show that January's lower pass rate may become a trend in 2021.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.