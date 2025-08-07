Newspaper icon
Super funds risk 'falling behind': MUFG Retirement Solutions

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 7 AUG 2025   12:59PM

MUFG Pension & Market Services has called for an industry-wide uplift in digital identity and fraud protection capabilities as it works with the Australian government and super funds to pilot a new digital ID tool.

Speaking exclusively with Financial Standard, MUFG Retirement Solutions (ANZ) chief executive Frank Lombardo said super funds that don't embrace emerging technologies risk "falling behind".

"... and not just from a security perspective, but also from a [member] experience perspective," Lombardo said.

"The transformation that comes from technology changes the way we work, it changes member online portals and mobile apps - and to leverage that technology is where the experience benefits come from."

New research commissioned by MUFG Pension & Market Services reveals that 77% of Australians are moderately to highly concerned about cyber incidents impacting their superannuation, with more than half saying they would consider switching funds if digital security or user experience falls short.

The research, detailed in the Protecting Australia's Retirement Savings in a Digital World whitepaper, called for an industry-wide uplift in digital identity and fraud protection capabilities.

As part of the whitepaper, MUFG Pension & Market Services detailed how it has been piloting biometric eKYC onboarding and exploring verifiable credentials, to expand its 'ALERT' fraud detection system, which it said actively protects more than 30 million accounts and recently prevented an estimated $21 million in attempted fraud.

Lombardo said MUFG is also embracing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for its ALERT system to analyse over 450 million data points daily to present shareable data.

"AI is poring over that population of data and then providing insights that we share. So that's a really good example of where AI can be leveraged, and is being leveraged, in a real way to deliver insights that are helping us to look after our clients and look after their members," Lombardo said.

Lombardo said awareness and education will be the key to protecting Australians' superannuation assets from cyber-attacks and called on the sector to work together and share information.

"MUFG looks after 9.5 million Australians and that is a privileged position to be in. We understand the privilege that comes with that, but equally, it enables us to have a strong understanding of what's going on with 9.5 million Australians' accounts," Lombardo said.

"We've got to take some leadership and be sharing insights and be provoking thinking. We really welcome the conversation, whether it's with our clients or with our peers, especially in this area.

"It's an important area for us to not be too worried about competition, but to be open and transparent about what we're doing, because I think all of Australia lifting in this area is really important."

